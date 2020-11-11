Pune, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Germany smart healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 33.09 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. The robust government support in Germany along with technological advancement are factors expected to boost the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report. The market size stood at USD 6.87 billion in 2019.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2020 – Resideo Technologies announced the up-gradation of LifeStream v5.7 and Genesis Touch v3.8 with text messaging and video scheduling features

October 2019 – Cerner announced the launch of a new cognitive health platform, EHR training framework.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/germany-smart-healthcare-market-104166





Growing Adoption of Telemedicine and mHealth to Boost Market

The increasing acceptance of various technologies such as mHealth and telemedicine by the German population will have a tremendous impact on the global market. The ongoing alternations in legislation are expected to boost the expansion of digital health platforms. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies for digital health solutions will simultaneously create opportunities for the market.

The increasing awareness about various advantages of new technologies in healthcare such as greater accessibility, efficient treatment, disorder management, and cost-effectiveness will have an excellent effect on the market during the forecast period. Also, the emerging number of companies in healthcare will favor the healthy growth of the market.

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/germany-smart-healthcare-market-104166





Significant Demand for Smart Healthcare to Propel Market During Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has had an outstanding impact on the healthcare IT markets such as smart healthcare, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. The stringent government norms regarding healthcare procedures have steered concentration on telemedicine and mHealth.

The increasing digitalization and need for virtual healthcare assistance have accelerated the demand for smart healthcare amid covid-19. Moreover, favorable government policies and initiatives regarding the adoption of smart healthcare will further bolster the growth of the market during the pandemic.





Quick Buy - Germany Smart Healthcare Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104166





Expansion Plans of Prominent Companies to Strengthen Business

The ongoing strategies of Cerner, and Resideo Technologies Inc to expand its presence in Germany will incite lucrative business. For instance, the German Government’s mandate of an EHR for all the individuals under the statutory health insurance (SHI). In September 2019, there were an estimated 1,379 health technology start-ups in Germany.

This includes InterComponentWare (ICW), eGym, Ada, Clue, and Freeletics. The emerging companies in healthcare, telemedicine, and mHealth will bolster the healthy growth of the market. Similarly, the emerging players are focused on strategic collaborations with established players to strengthen their footprint in the German market.





List of Main Companies in the Germany Smart Healthcare Market:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (Chicago, U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Healthcare GmbH) (Munich, Germany)

Abbott (Lake Bluff, U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (Austin, U.S.)

Cisco (San Jose, U.S.)

IBM (Armonk, U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (Kansas City, U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Chicago, U.S.)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/germany-smart-healthcare-market-104166







Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Germany Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Smart Healthcare New Product Launch (by Major Players)

Germany Smart Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Electronic Health Record Smart Medication Delivery Telemedicine RFID Systems mHealth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Health Data Storage Monitoring and Treatment Inventory Management Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Homecare Settings Others

Competitive Analysis

Germany Market Share Analysis (2019) Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))



GE Healthcare Siemens Healthcare GmbH Abbott Olympus Corporation Resideo Technologies Inc. Cisco IBM Cerner Corporation



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.







TOC Continued….!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/germany-smart-healthcare-market-104166





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

mHealth Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

mHealth Apps Market Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Telehealth Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telemedicine Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) , Real-time (Synchronous), Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.