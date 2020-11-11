Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Frequency Band (V-band, E-band), by Licensing Type (Fully-licensed, Light-licensed, Unlicensed), by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global telecom millimeter wave technology market size is projected to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 37.01%.
Millimeter Waves (MMW) can transmit a large amount of data efficiently, operating in the electromagnetic spectrum of 30 GHz to 300 GHz. Millimeter waves are also known as Extremely High-Frequency (EHF) waves owing to its operational frequency spectrum. The property of transmitting a large amount of data has made the technology popular across the telecommunication application.
The MMW technology industry is prominently dependent on the applications in various verticals where it is used extensively. Major application areas include telecommunication, military and defense, security services, and medical and healthcare. Evolution of 5G technology is likely to occur over the coming years on account of recent developments and continuous research and progress in the telecom industry.
Millimeter waves are anticipated to play a vital role in the development of fifth-generation technology on account of the technology's demand for higher-bandwidth. The 5G technology is predicted to emerge in the coming years and the market is likely to witness its adoption significantly. Eventually, the demand for MMW technology is expected to boost, in turn, propelling the overall MMW technology market, particularly across the telecom industry.
Increased government funding and initiatives coupled with intensive R&D carried out from the military and private sectors are leading towards the improvement of the MMW technology. In addition, the E-band frequency segment having extensive application in the telecommunication sector is estimated to generate the highest revenue. The E-band frequency segment is projected to keep on dominating in the telecom industry owing to the growing telecom applications. Therefore, the overall telecom millimeter wave technology market is poised to witness significant growth worldwide over the forecast period at a notable pace.
Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation
3.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology - Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Growing demand from the bandwidth-intensive applications and the telecommunication sector
3.4.1.2 Increasing adoption of MMW technology in telecommunication sector and emerging 5G technology
3.4.2 Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1 Range limitations, line-of-sight communication, and environmental factors interfering the propagation
3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.7 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology - PEST Analysis
Chapter 4 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Frequency Band Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Telecom MMW Technology Market: Frequency Band Movement Analysis
4.1.1 V-Band
4.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)
4.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)
4.1.2 E-Band
4.1.3 Other Frequency Bands
Chapter 5 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Licensing Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Telecom MMW Technology Market: Licensing Type Movement Analysis
5.1.1 Fully-licensed
5.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.1.2 Light-licensed
5.1.3 Unlicensed
Chapter 6 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Telecom MMW Technology Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.1.1 Military
6.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast by region, 2019 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.1.2 Civil
Chapter 7 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Telecom MMW Technology market share by region, 2019 & 2027
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Performance
8.1.3 Product Benchmarking
8.1.4 Recent Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oetf63
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: