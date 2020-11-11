Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by End Use (Healthcare Providers, Homecare), by Technology (Bluetooth, NFC), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global connected drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027
The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 42.4% from 2020 to 2027. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include a rise in awareness regarding adverse effects of non-adherence to medication, and increased adoption of IoT, patient connectivity, and engagement. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated the need for "contactless" services, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities in the coming few years.
The instruments can help physicians to monitor compliance of patients to the therapy prescribed by them as well as to modify the treatment of the patient as required. Growing initiatives in order to create awareness regarding the complexities caused by overdosage or under-dosage of medicines are expected to promote the adoption of the instrument.
Patients with chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes are facing challenges in managing medications, adherence to prescriptions, visiting healthcare providers, and maintaining a balanced diet. Connected drug delivery devices can be useful for self-management. These instruments can aid in patient adherence to prescribed treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to significantly increase their adoption.
Major market players are collaborating via partnerships to enhance their market presence. For instance, in July 2020, BioCorp signed a distribution contract with Roche Diabetes Care France. As per the agreement, Roche will distribute Mallya to pharmacies in France and will integrate it into its digital ecosystem.
Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
2.2 Market Snapshot
Chapter 3 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices: Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.1.1 Increased Patient Connectivity and Engagement
3.1.2 Rising Patient Awareness About Adherence To Prescribed Therapies
3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.1 Increased Cost Of Devices
3.2.2 Increasing Concerns About Data Privacy and Transfer
3.3 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market- SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & legal, Economic and Technological)
3.4 Industry Analysis-Porter's
Chapter 4 Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Competitive Analysis
4.1 Innovators
4.2 Competitive Insights
4.2.1 Heat Map Analysis
4.2.2 Covid-19 Impact
4.2.2.1 Opportunity Analysis
4.2.3 List Of Key Players
4.3 Healthcare App Development Cost Analysis
4.4 List of Healthcare App Development Companies
4.5 Project and Annual Maintenance Cost Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Types Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Type Movement Analysis
5.2 Connected Sensors
5.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Connected Inhaler Sensors
5.2.3 ConnecTable Injection Sensors
5.3 Integrated Connected Devices
5.3.2 Connected Inhalation Devices
5.3.3 Connected Injection Devices
Chapter 6 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: End-use Movement Analysis
6.2 Healthcare Providers
6.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts in the healthcare providers segment, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.3 Homecare
Chapter 7 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technology Movement Analysis
7.2 Bluetooth
7.2.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
7.3 NFC
7.4 Other Technologies
Chapter 8 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, Technology, and End-Use
8.1 Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Movement Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Company Overview
9.2 Financial Performance
9.3 Product Benchmarking
9.4 Strategic Initiatives
