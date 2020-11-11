Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 24.62 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Rising air pollution levels and the growing awareness about the health benefits associated with air purifiers are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.
Pollen, dust, mold spores, VOCs, pet dander, and smoke particles can pose serious health risks. Thus, air purifiers play a vital role in removing these contaminants from the air, in turn, improving air quality. Moreover, air purifiers have become a necessity due to rising outdoor and indoor pollution levels and growing concerns regarding the health problems associated with air pollution.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several countries across the globe. A large number of people are quarantined at the moment owing to the prevailing circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, consumers are looking for air purifiers to protect them from germs, viruses, molds, dust, asbestos, formaldehyde, odors, and other indoor pollutants.
Social media campaigns and government partnerships with local influencers to help brands in spreading the word about the global pandemic are creating awareness among people about the latest technologies/devices that can help in curbing the spread of COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to create new opportunities for air purifier manufacturers over the coming years.
Air Purifier Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Air Purifier Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market
3.2. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1. Sales Channel Analysis
3.4.2. Raw Material Trends
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Air Purifier Market-Market dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.1.1. Increasing Health Problems Associated With Air Pollution
3.6.1.2. Recent Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic
3.6.1.3. Increasing Household Spending
3.6.1.4. Stringent Laws and Regulations
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.2.1. High Adoption and Maintenance Costs
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Air Purifier Market
3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.8. Market Entry Strategies
3.9. Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.9.1. Consumer Trends & Preferences
3.9.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
3.9.3. Consumer Product Adoption
3.9.4. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.1. COVID-19 Spread Globally
4.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global GDP
4.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Air Purifier Market
Chapter 5. Air Purifier Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Air Purifier Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2. High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
5.3. Activated Carbon
5.4. Ionic Filters
5.5. Others
Chapter 6. Air Purifier Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Air Purifier Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2. Commercial
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Commercial air purifier market estimates and forecasts, by end use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)
6.3. Residential
6.4. Industrial
Chapter 7. Air Purifier Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.2. Air Purifier Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
Chapter 8. Air Purifier Market: Competitive Analysis
8.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
8.3.2. List of Direct Selling Companies
8.4. Public Companies
8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis
8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
8.4.3. SWOT
8.5. Private Companies
8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence
8.5.2. Company Market Position Analysis
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company Overview
9.2. Financial Performance
9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Strategic Initiatives
