Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Caps and Closures Market by Product Type (Screw-on Caps, Dispensing Caps), Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Post-mold TE Band), Raw Material (PP, HDPE, LDPE), End-use (Beverage, Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plastic caps & closures market was USD 42.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 57.03 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2020 and 2025.



Increase in demand for bottled water, need for convenience, concerns about product safety & security, product differentiation & branding, and decreasing package sizes are driving the market for plastic caps & closures. However, the development of substitutes is expected to restrain this market. Emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of plastic caps & closures. The major challenge faced by players is the mature market in developed regions.



The screw-on caps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market.



The screw-on caps segment accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide application in various end-use industries such as beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. Moreover, they are cost-effective and lightweight.



A plastic screw closure is a well-engineered product that is screwed on and off on a container. These closures contain either continuous threads or lugs. It must be engineered and designed to be cost-effective, compatible with contents, easy to open; provide an effective seal; and comply with the product, package, and environmental laws and regulations.



The post-mold TE band segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market



In terms of both value and volume, the post-mold TE band segment accounted for the largest shares, and it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR. In the post-mold technology, slitting is a secondary operation to achieve tamper-evident plastic caps & closures. This post-mold technology is comparatively economical and time-effective.



The plastic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing container type during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market



In terms of value and volume, the plastic segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Plastic containers are economical and lightweight. They are primarily used for packaging CSDs and bottled water owing to cost-effectiveness.



The PP segment is expected to lead and be the fastest-growing raw material during the forecast period in the plastic caps & closures market



The PP segment leads the market. PP is widely used owing to its high resistance to chemical corrosion property, making it an excellent choice for packaging for cleaning products, bleaches, and first-aid products, among others. It also offers excellent fatigue resistance and elasticity, securing it a well-deserved reputation for toughness and durability.



The beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share in the plastic caps & closures market



Beverage packaging is the largest end-use sector of plastic caps & closures. Beverage packaging is used to enhance the shelf life as well as to retain the taste and texture of the beverage. The demand from beverage companies for novel differentiating closures drives the market for premium caps in the beverages industry. Plastic caps & closures have witnessed extensive traction for the packaging of bottled water, carbonated soda drinks, and non-carbonated soda drinks.



North America is expected to be the largest plastic caps & closures market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.



The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries contributing to the plastic caps & closures market in North America. The growth is driven by factors such as the rise in demand for single-portion packs or small packs, increased demand for convenience food, concerns about product safety & security, and need for product differentiation and branding. The presence of major plastic caps & closures manufacturers has also contributed to the growth of the plastic caps & closures market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plastic Caps & Closures Market

4.2 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Product Type

4.3 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Technology

4.4 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Container Type

4.5 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Raw Material

4.6 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by End-Use Sector

4.7 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Country

4.8 APAC: Plastic Caps & Closures Market

4.9 Plastic Caps & Closures Market: Regional Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Demand for Bottled Water

5.3.1.2 Need for Convenience and Concerns About Product Safety & Security

5.3.1.3 Product Differentiation & Branding and Decreasing Package Sizes

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Development of Substitutes

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Mature Markets in Developed Regions

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Caps & Closures Market

5.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Packaging

5.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Sectors for Plastic Caps & Closures 62

5.5.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverage Industry

5.5.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Industry

5.5.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Personal & Homecare Industry

5.5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Various Countries



6 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Screw-On Caps

6.3 Dispensing Caps

6.4 Others



7 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Container Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic

7.3 Glass



8 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Post-Mold Tamper-Evident (Te

8.3 Compression Molding

8.4 Injection Molding



9 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Raw Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pp (Polypropylene

9.3 Hdpe (High-Density Polyethylene

9.4 Ldpe (Low-Density Polyethylene

9.5 Others



10 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by End-Use Sector

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Beverage

10.3 Food

10.4 Pharmaceutical

10.5 Personal & Homecare

10.6 Others



11 Plastic Caps & Closures Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Expansions & Investments

12.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.6.3 Contracts & Agreements, Joint Ventures & Partnerships, and Collaborations 165

12.6.4 New Product Launches/Development



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Berry Global Group, Inc.

13.2 Amcor plc

13.3 Crown Holdings, Inc.

13.4 Silgan Holdings

13.5 Bericap

13.6 Aptargroup

13.7 Coral Products

13.8 O.Berk Company, LLC

13.9 Guala Closures S.P.A

13.10 Additional Companies

13.10.1 United Caps

13.10.2 Caps & Closures Pty Ltd

13.10.3 Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd

13.10.4 Pano Cap (Canada

13.10.5 Plastic Closures Limited

13.10.6 Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd

13.10.7 Phoenix Closures

13.10.8 Alupac India

13.10.9 Hicap Closures

13.10.10 Mjs Packaging

13.10.11 J.L. Clark

13.10.12 Trimas

13.10.13 Comar, LLC



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xm8ox

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900