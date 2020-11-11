Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Platform, End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency, Installation and Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G in defense market size is projected to grow from USD 64 million in 2020 to USD 1,318 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 57.9% from 2020 to 2025.
Factors such as higher network speed, and lower latency in 5G, and growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of 5G in the defense market.
The 5G in defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).
By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment projected to dominate 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.
Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly. As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure.
By platform, the airborne segment to lead 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.
By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency.
North America is projected to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.
North America is estimated to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain. With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In 5G In Defense Market
4.2 5G In Defense Market, By Operational Frequency
4.3 5G In Defense Market, By Chipset
4.4 5G In Defense Market, By Network Type
4.5 5G In Defense Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Autonomous And Connected Devices
5.2.1.2 Higher Network Speed And Lower Latency In 5G
5.2.1.3 Demand For Information Processing For Big Data Analytics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack Of Standards And Protocols For USe Of 5G
5.2.2.2 High Cost Involved In The Deployment Of 5G Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase In USe Of Iot Technology In Defense
5.2.3.2 Increased Defense Budgets Of Different Countries For Unmanned Systems
5.2.3.3 Transition From On-Premises Legacy Systems To Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technological Design Challenges
5.2.4.1.1 Heat Dissipation In Massive Multiple Input And Multiple Output (Mimo)
5.2.4.1.2 Inter-Cell Interference Management
5.2.4.2 Issues Related To Spectrum Allocation
5.2.4.3 Security Concerns On Collaboration With 5G Suppliers
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.4.1 Portable & Transportable 5G Base Stations
5.4.2 Non-Standalone 5G Network
5.5 USe Cases
6 5G In Defense Market, By Communication Infrastructure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Small Cell
6.2.1 Small Cells Can Provide Coverage Up To 2 Km
6.3 Macro Cell
6.3.1 Macro Cells Provide Radio Access Coverage Over A Large Network Area
6.4 Radio Access Network (Ran)
6.4.1 Ran Utilizes Radio Transceivers To Connect USers To The Cloud
7 5G In Defense Market, By Core Network Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software-Defined Networking (Sdn)
7.2.1 Sdn Allows Real-Time Changes In Telecom Networks Through A Centralized Control System
7.3 Fog Computing (Fc)
7.3.1 Fc Distributes Compute, Communication, Control, Storage, And Decision-Making Closer To Origin Of Data
7.4 Mobile Edge Computing (Mec)
7.4.1 Mec Enables Cloud Computing Capabilities And It Service Environment At Cellular Network Edge
7.5 Network Functions Virtualization (Nfv)
7.5.1 Nfv Is Advanced Network Technology That Employs Virtualized Network Services
8 5G In Defense Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Land
8.2.1 5G Is USed To Manage Various Land-Based Platforms And Weapon Systems
8.2.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles
8.2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
8.2.4 Command And Control Systems
8.3 Naval
8.3.1 Maritime Platforms Can Share Data Between Various Naval Vessels
8.3.2 Military Ships And Submarines
8.3.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
8.4 Airborne
8.4.1 Airborne Platforms Are USe Long-Range Broadband Communication
8.4.2 Military Aircraft
8.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
9 5G In Defense Market, By Installation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Upgradation
9.2.1 5G Architecture Upgradation Operates In Master-Slave Configuration
9.3 New Implementation
9.3.1 New Implementation Network Provides End-To-End 5G Experience To USers
10 5G In Defense Market, By Chipset
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (Asic) Chipset
10.2.1 Custom-Made Chipsets From Scratch For Specific Applications
10.3 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (Rfic) Chipset
10.3.1 Medium Operating Frequency Ranges From 4 Ghz To 6 Ghz
10.4 Millimeter Wave (Mmwave) Chipset
10.4.1 Deals With Frequency Bands From 30 Ghz To 300 Ghz
11 5G In Defense Market, By Operational Frequency
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Low
11.2.1 Low Operating Frequency Offers Coverage And Capacity Benefits
11.3 Medium
11.3.1 Medium Operating Frequency Ranges From 4 Ghz To 6 Ghz
11.4 High
11.4.1 High Operational Frequency Is Essential To Meet Ultra-High Broadband Speeds Projected For 5G
12 5G In Defense Market, By Network Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (Embb)
12.2.1 Embb Supports Macro And Small Cells
12.3 Massive Machine Type Communications (Mmtc)
12.3.1 Mmtc Leverages Benefits Of Ultra-Low-Cost M2M
12.4 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (Urllc)
12.4.1 Urllc Provides Ultra-Responsive Connections
13 5G In Defense Market, By End USer
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Military
13.2.1 5G Will Enhance Military Capabilities And Help Maintain Technological Advantage On The Battlefield
13.3 Homeland Security
13.3.1 5G To Enhance Surveillance And Training Capabilities
14 Regional Analysis
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.5 Middle East
14.6 Rest Of The World
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Evaluation Framework
15.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant
15.2.1 Star
15.2.2 Emerging Leaders
15.2.3 Participants
15.2.4 Pervasive
15.3 Market Ranking - 2019
15.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top 4 Market Players
15.5 Market Share (2019)
15.6 Competitive Scenario
15.6.1 Contracts And Agreements
15.6.2 Partnership
15.6.3 New Product Launches
15.6.4 Acquisitions
15.6.5 Funding
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Infrastructure Companies
16.1.1 Ericsson
16.1.2 Huawei
16.1.3 Nokia Networks
16.1.4 Samsung
16.1.4.1 Business Overview
16.1.5 NEC
16.1.6 Qorvo, Inc
16.1.7 Intelsat
16.2 Key Solution Providers
16.2.1 Thales Group
16.2.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc
16.2.3 Raytheon Technologies
16.2.4 Wind River Systems, Inc.
16.2.5 Ligado Networks
16.2.6 Marvell
16.2.7 Orange
16.2.8 Gogo
16.2.9 Deutsche Telekom
16.2.10 Telecom Italia
16.2.11 T-Mobile USa, Inc
16.2.12 Aeromobile Communications
16.2.13 Smartsky Networks
16.3 Key Hardware Providers
16.3.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
16.3.2 Analog Devices, Inc.
16.3.3 Intel Corporation
16.3.4 Cisco
16.3.5 Mediatek Inc.
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rf4f01
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: