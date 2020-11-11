Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant of Electrically Conductive Adhesive Suppliers - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, seven companies such as Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Master Bond, Panacol-Elosol, Aremco, and Dow Corning were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for electrically conductive adhesive.



The electrically conductive adhesive manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in electrically conductive adhesive market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the electrically conductive adhesive market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for electrically conductive adhesives has increased due to the growing demand for PCBs and semiconductor in electronic assemblies. Electrically conductive adhesives are used for a variety of markets such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The major growth drivers for this market are electronic components such as PCBs and semiconductors, increasing trends towards miniaturization of electronic devices, and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.



The seven profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Henkel Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Henkel Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Henkel Company Statistics

3.2: Electrically Conductive Adhesive Business Overview

3.2.1: Electrically Conductive Adhesive Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesive Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Electrically Conductive Adhesive Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Electrically Conductive Adhesive Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. 3M Profile



5. H.B. Fuller Profile



6. Master Bond Profile



7. Panacol-Elosol Profile



8. Aremco Profile



9. Dow Corning Profile



