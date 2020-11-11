Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The liquid biopsy market is poised to grow by $ 4.02 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period



This report on liquid biopsy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and increasing focus on early detection of cancer. In addition, increasing funding for liquid biopsy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the growing focus on personalized medicine for cancer care as one of the prime reasons driving the liquid biopsy market growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid biopsy market vendors that include ANGLE Plc, Biocept Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., CIRCULOGENE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., LungLife AI Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and SAGA Diagnostics AB.



Also, the liquid biopsy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



