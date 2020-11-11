New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Medicine Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983725/?utm_source=GNW





The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the animal medicine market by geography and by product type covered in this report.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the animal medicine market. This chapter includes different goods covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the animal medicine industry supply chain.

• Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

• Pipeline Analysis – The pipeline analysis section of the report describes some of the recent drugs approved in the pipeline.

• Patent Analysis – The patent analysis section of the report describes some of the major patented drugs and their timelines of patent expiry.

• Major Livestock Diseases Treated/Vaccinated – This section of the report provides information on some of the major livestock diseases treated and vaccinated in the major geographies.

• Impact Veterinary Services On The Animal Health Market – This chapter explains the impact or influence of the veterinary services on the overall animal health market.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global animal medicine market.

• Regulatory Landscape – This section describes the current regulatory scenario, the regional disparities in regulations, global regulation harmonization initiatives, and recent updates on veterinary pharmaceutical regulations.

• Global Regulatory Analysis By Country – This section provides an insight about the level of regulation in the target countries.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global animal medicine market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This section describes the PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and legal) factors influence on the animal medicine market.

• Impact Of COVID – 19 On Animal Medicine Market – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the animal medicine market.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023, 2023-2025 and 2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023, 2023-2025 and 2025-2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments in the market.

• Segmentation Of The Market By Level Of Regulation – This section provides an insight about the level of regulation in the target countries.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global animal medicine market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the animal medicine market size, percentage of GDP, and average animal medicine market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global animal medicine market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Background – This section describes the veterinary healthcare market of which the animal medicine market is a segment. This chapter includes the veterinary healthcare market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the veterinary healthcare market.

• Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for animal medicine providers in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

• Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

The global animal medicine market is segmented into -

By Type of Medicine: Veterinary Pharmaceuticals; Feed Additives

By Type of Pharmaceuticals: Veterinary Parasiticides; Veterinary Vaccines; Veterinary Antibiotics; Others – Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

By Type: Tetracyclines; Penicillins; Macrolides; Sulphonamides; Aminoglycosides; Others

By Type of Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines; Live Attenuated Vaccines; Recombinant Vaccines; Others

By Type of Additives: Antibiotics; Amino Acids And Antioxidants; Vitamins; Acidifiers; Enzymes; Others

By Type of Animal: Cattle (Dairy and Meat Purposes); Poultry; Other Farm Animals; Dogs and Cats; Other Companion Animals

By Drug Type: Branded; Generics

By Type of Prescription: OTC; Prescription

By Route of Administration: Oral; Intravenous; Subcutaneous; Others

By Distribution Channel: Vet Services; Online; Others



Companies Mentioned: Zoetis, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Merck & Co.; Elanco Animal Health Inc.; Bayer AG



Countries: Canada, Mexico, USA, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Armenia, Nepal, Myanmar, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovia, Albania, Kosova, Greece, Serbia, Moldova, Macedonia, Montenegro, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Jordan, Qatar, Angola, Algeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Chad, Sudan, Libya, Nigeria, and Tunisia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



