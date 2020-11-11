Pune, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spirometer market size is expected to showcase an exponential growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on technological advancement in spirometer owing to the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases globally. The market stood at USD 504.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 716.8 million by 2027. the market in North America is expected to dominate and hold the largest global spirometry market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The North America market was valued at 252.6 million in 2019.

Industry Development:

July 2020 – Medizintechnik AG announced the launch of a single patient-use, inline filters for its lung function testing devices in response to COVID-19 for safety purpose.

March 2019 – PMD Healthcare Inc., announced the launch of its lung health monitoring device Spiro PD. The device is the first of its kind personal spirometer for the use of assessment of COPD, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.





COVID-19 Leads to Disruption in Supply Chain of Medical Devices

The global pandemic has led to the unavailability of locally sourced raw materials and parts across the globe. This has largely impacted the supply of medical devices, especially from the distributors in China. In addition to this, the shutting down of several Pulmonary Functions Tests (PFTs) labs, and testing centers, among others in the affected areas are expected to impact the number of patients opting for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment. This is expected to hinder growth to some extent.

However, safety guidelines issued by international healthcare organizations such as the American Thoracic Society to follow amid the COVID-19 are expected to increase the test volume measurement and the demand for spirometer in the near future.





A spirometer is a type of apparatus that is used to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs. It is used to diagnose COPD, asthma, and other respiratory conditions that affect breathing in patients. Additionally, it is used to periodically monitor the patient’s lung condition and check whether the treatment for his chronic lung condition is aiding in to breathe better.

Technological Advancement in Products to Surge Demand

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is propelling the demand for advanced spirometer across the globe. Lung function tests are vital to evaluate the proper functioning of the lungs and the increasing technological advancements are enabling the companies to invest in the development of advanced diagnostic tools.

Moreover, favorable government support is driving the start-ups to develop innovative spirometer devices. This is expected to bode well for the growth of the global spirometry market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NuvoAir’s connected spirometry device for sale across the country.





North America to Remain Dominant; Presence of Established Players to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, the market in North America is expected to dominate and hold the largest global spirometry market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The North America market was valued at 252.6 million in 2019. This is attributable to the presence of established players that are focusing on developing advanced spirometer in countries such as the U.S. in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth backed by the increasing number of companies entering the untapped Asian countries that presents lucrative business opportunities between 2020 and 2027.

Product Launches by Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The market comprises of several major companies that are striving to maintain their stronghold by introducing advanced spirometer and expand their product portfolios.

Additionally, the other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to maintain their presence and gain a competitive edge over their rivals.





List of the Companies Operating in the Spirometer Market:

ndd Medizintechnik AG (Zurich, Switzerland)

COSMED srl (Rome, Italy)

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (Minnesota, U.S)

Morgan Scientific (Massachusetts, U.S)

Chest M.I., Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

VYAIRE (Illinois, U.S)

Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH (Niederlauer, Germany)

Medical International Research (MIR) (Rome, Italy)

Other Players





Segments Covered in the Spirometer Market Report:

By Product Type

• Devices

• Software

• Consumables & Accessories

By Type

• Volume Measurement

• Peak Flow Meters

By Application

• COPD

• Asthma

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Homecare Settings

• Physician/Primary Care Offices or Clinics

• Other Facilities





