The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type, segmentation by size, segmentation by end-user and segmentation by operation.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the aerospace market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the aerospace industry supply chain.

Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global aerospace market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global aerospace market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

COVID Impact – This chapter describes the COVID impact on the global aerospace market.

Raw Materials Used In The Aerospace Market – This chapter describes the raw materials used in the aircraft manufacturing in the aerospace market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023, 2025 and 2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2023, 2025 and 2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2029, 2023, 2025 and 2030) and analysis for different segments (by type of insurance and by type of distribution channel) in the market.

Global Macro Comparison – The global aerospace market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the aerospace market size, percentage of GDP, and average aerospace market expenditure.

Regional Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, 2023, 2025 and 2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global aerospace market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background – This section describes the aerospace and defense market of which the aerospace market is a segment. This chapter includes the aerospace and defense market 2015-23 values, and regional analyses for the aerospace and defense market.

Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.



It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for aerospace companies in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:



The global Aerospace market is segmented into -

By Type: Commercial Aircraft - Passenger Aircrafts; Aircraft Engines; Commercial Helicopters; Aircraft Turbines; Commercial Gliders And Drones; Rocket Engines

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services - Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services; Aircraft Engines MRO Services; Commercial Helicopters MRO Services; Rocket Engines MRO Services; Aircraft Turbines MRO Services; Commercial Gliders And Drones MRO Services

Aerospace Support Auxiliary Equipment- Satellites; Commercial Radars

By Size: Wide-Body; Narrow-Body; Regional; Others

By End-User: Government; Private Sector

By Mode Of Operation: Autonomous Aircraft; Manual



Companies Mentioned: Airbus Group; The Boeing Company; United Technologies Corporation; General Electric Company; Safran S.A.



Countries: China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



