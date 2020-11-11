New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Operating Frequency, Demography, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749167/?utm_source=GNW





The 5G fixed wireless access technology provides large bandwidth, high resolution, low interference, cost-efficiency, and high security, as well as enables the development of miniaturized components for use in several commercial applications. 5G fixed wireless access is expanding to fixed communication, medicine, remote sensing, and consumer electronics applications. This includes the use of millimeter waves for IPTV, a prospective replacement of the Wi-Fi Alliance standards (802.11n) and wireless video transmission.



It is possible to achieve data rates up to 10 Gbps with millimeter waves, which enables the transfer of high-definition video files from a PC or laptop to a video monitor or an HDTV screen wirelessly. In December 2019, CommScope (US) announced that it has added support for sub–6 GHz and mmWave 5G new radio wireless connectivity to its NVG558 FWA gateway platform, which will enhance the capability of network operators to deliver triple-play services with the NVG500 series of advanced xDSL, PON, and fixed wireless access gateways.



Additionally, millimeter waves open up the spectrum and reduce the congestion in the existing radio spectrum. Presently, the impact of this driver is medium on the 5G fixed wireless access market but is expected to be high during the forecast period.



COVID-19 has impacted the investments in 5G FWA

The COVID-19 spread has slowed down the investments in 5G fixed wireless owing to delay in 5G rollout plans by telecommunication operators.The commercial sector, which includes hospitality, real estate, and retail, is severely impacted by this pandemic as governments of several countries worldwide have announced complete nationwide lockdowns to contain the spread.



This has resulted in the suspension of operations in retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, and construction activities. However, the impact of COVID-19 on 5G used in these sectors is not high as most facilities in these sectors rely on wired communication technologies.



Residential segment has become a key traction for vendor to invest

Currently, the focus of all key vendors in the 5G fixed wireless access market is on targeting residential customers.In 2019, residential users accounted for a major share of 5G fixed wireless access market in terms of value.



The residential application segment accounted for the largest size of the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is because network based on 5G fixed wireless access for residential applications use point-to-multipoint radio systems with network capacity of base stations is shared by multiple users.



APAC is projected to account for the largest share in 2026

In terms of value, APAC is projected to account for the largest share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2026. The countries in APAC are gearing up to adopt 5G technology. 5G deployments continue to take place in Australia, with all service providers rolling out their 5G networks after having deployed the first commercial 5G network of the country in 2019. China is a key market for 5G in APAC owing to its earlier engagement with 5G than 4G (LTE), as well as easy availability of 5G-enabled devices from several vendors. All these factors promote the higher adoption of 5G in APAC than in other regions of the world.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 59 %, Tier 2 – 21%, and Tier 3 –20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 55%, and Managers– 45%

• By Region: North America– 42%, Europe – 33%, APAC – 17% and ROW– 8%



Research Coverage

The report segments the 5G fixed wireless access market and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW), Offering, Operating Frequency, Demography, and Application.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the 5G fixed wireless access market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



