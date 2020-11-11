New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wood Preservatives Market by Formulation, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05092751/?utm_source=GNW

Wood preservatives are largely used in residential & commercial applications. The increasing use of wood preservatives in residential, commercial and rising construction activities is driving the wood preservatives market.



Water-Based Wood Preservatives segment is expected to lead the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The water-based will continue to lead the wood preservatives market, accounting for a share of 75.6% of the overall market in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for water-based wood preservatives in the decking, fencing, and landscaping sub-applications are expected to witness high growth in the next five years. The effectiveness of the copper-based wood preservatives has increased their demand in the wood preservatives market. Most of the copper-based wood preservatives are water-based formulations. Therefore, the water-based wood preservatives market is expected to dominate, globally, during the forecast period.



North America is the largest market for wood preservatives market .

North America accounted for the largest share of the wood preservatives market in 2020. The demand for wood preservatives is increasing in North America due to the increased usage of wood in the residential and industrial sectors. The rising construction industry supported by heavy investments for infrastructural developments is providing new opportunities for the wood preservatives manufacturers operating in this region



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America – 7%



The wood preservatives market comprises major solution providers, such as Koppers (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Cabot Microelectronics (US), BASF Wolman (Germany) and Troy (US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the wood preservatives market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the wood preservatives market based on type, end-use, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the wood preservatives market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

• Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in wood preservatives market

• Identifying high-potential opportunities for wood preservatives

• Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05092751/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001