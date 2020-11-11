SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No one expects their world to implode. That is what happened to Melissa G. Richardson when she received a cancer diagnosis. She was chronically ill for years and as Western medicine failed her, she explored alternative healing and found energy medicine.

In “The Road to Gratitude: A Guide to Healing Body~Mind~Spirit Through Energy Medicine” (published by Balboa Press), she details her life story that involves a familiar list of life and health struggles from a young age and into adulthood, including unforeseen heartaches and trauma that caused emotional blocks often resulting in pain, anxiety and depression.

Through the teachings of Anthony William (Medical Medium), nutrition, supplements, spiritual beliefs, and Donna Eden (The Eden Method Energy Medicine) energy medicine, Richardson breaks the negative cycles in her life, allowing her to heal body, mind, and spirit. She finds happiness, vibrancy and gratitude during the journey.

This book includes step-by-step protocols Richardson followed that helped release her viruses, toxins and heavy metals as well as her spiritual blocks and emotional traumas. Sharing the specific ways nutrition changed her life, she also teaches how to use energy medicine to support good health and to heal physical, mental and emotional bodies.

“The Road to Gratitude: A Guide to Healing Body~Mind~Spirit Through Energy Medicine” is a compilation of the biggest impact and most used protocols that Richardson uses in her energy medicine practice. It serves as a guide for those looking to find their way to vibrant health. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Road-Gratitude-Healing-Body-mind-spirit-Medicine/dp/1982243031.

“The Road to Gratitude: A Guide to Healing Body~Mind~Spirit Through Energy Medicine”

By Melissa G Richardson

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781982243050

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781982243036

E-Book | 306 pages | ISBN 9781982243043

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Melissa G. Richardson is an advanced Eden Method Energy Medicine Practitioner and participant in the Medical Medium Practitioner Support Group. After completing four years of extensive energy medicine training, coupled with hands-on clinical practice involving more than 100 mentor-reviewed sessions, Richardson opened her own energy medicine practice called Gratitude in 2014.

