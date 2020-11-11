Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asset Tracking Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global market for asset tracking is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.95% during the estimated period of 2019-2028.



The growth in IoT and logistics 4.0, along with rising demand from 3PL companies, is primarily driving the market's evolution. Additionally, government initiatives in favor of GPS tracking are generating several opportunities for the asset tracking market's growth. The automated delivery sector is also offering multiple opportunities to the studied market to reach its projected growth.



However, the high initial cost of asset tracking software significantly weighs down the market's progress. The privacy concerns pertaining to consumers' data and low market awareness, are factors challenging the market's future.



The global asset tracking market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing market for asset tracking during the projected phase 2019-2028. The region is expected to observe tremendous growth, owing to the rising adoption of numerous technological advancements. China, India, Thailand, and Singapore are offering multiple growth opportunities to the asset tracking market. The rapid increase in the deployment of IoT and AI in numerous end-user industries, is further expected to motivate the studied market's progress during the estimated period.



Furthermore, small- & medium-scale enterprises in the emerging economies are investing in augmenting the adoption of numerous advanced technological solutions for their business operations. Here, prominent market players are innovating rapidly to provide asset tracking solutions for various end-user industries. This is further expected to widen the asset tracking market's scope and growth in the APAC region.



The major companies involved in the asset tracking market comprise GigaTrak, Ubisense Group PLC, Asset Panda LLC, Fleet Complete, Azuga, OnAsset Intelligence Inc, CloudHawk, Trimble Inc, Oracle Corporation, Tenna, Verizon Communications Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation, AT&T Inc, Spireon Inc, and Hilti.



AT&T Inc is a service provider of telecommunication, media, and technology. It offers wireless communications, digital video services, managed networking, and more. The company develops, produces, and markets feature films, television, gaming, and content over multiple physical and digital formats. The Asset Tracker 1 (AT1) offered by the company is one of the smallest and cost-effective trackers, providing unparalleled insight over high-value assets in the field. It serves individual customers and enterprises in several countries worldwide, with its headquarter in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Asset Tracking Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Growing E-Commerce Industry Augmenting Market's Growth

2.2.2. Increased Adoption of IoT Devices During Transportation

2.2.3. Improvements in Technologies Help Fleet Management Industry

2.3. Evolution and Transition of Asset Tracking Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Accessibility

2.5.2. Mobility

2.5.3. Features

2.5.4. Scalability

2.5.5. Pricing

2.5.6. Support

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Demand from 3Pl Companies

2.8.2. Growth in IoT and Logistics 4.0

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Initial Cost of Asset Tracking Software

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Government Initiatives in Favour of Gps Tracking

2.10.2. Opportunities from Automated Delivery

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Privacy Pertaining to Consumer's Data

2.11.2. Low Market Awareness

2.12. Impact of Covid-19 on Asset Tracking Market



3. Global Asset Tracking Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Hardware

3.1.1. Qr Code/Barcode

3.1.2. Rfid (Radio-Frequency Identification)

3.1.3. Gps (Global Positioning System)

3.1.4. Ble (Bluetooth Low Energy)

3.1.5. Lorawan (Long Range Wide Area Network)

3.1.6. Custom Hardware

3.2. Software

3.2.1. Cloud

3.2.2. On-Premise

3.3. Services



4. Global Asset Tracking Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Transportation and Logistics

4.2. Healthcare

4.3. Manufacturing

4.4. Construction

4.5. It & Telecommunication

4.6. Oil & Gas

4.7. Others



5. Global Asset Tracking Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Type

5.1.1.1. Market by Hardware

5.1.1.2. Market by Software

5.1.2. Market by End-User

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Type

5.2.1.1. Market by Hardware

5.2.1.2. Market by Software

5.2.2. Market by End-User

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Type

5.3.1.1. Market by Hardware

5.3.1.2. Market by Software

5.3.2. Market by End-User

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Type

5.4.1.1. Market by Hardware

5.4.1.2. Market by Software

5.4.2. Market by End-User

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Type

5.5.1.1. Market by Hardware

5.5.1.2. Market by Software

5.5.2. Market by End-User

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Asset Panda LLC

6.2. At&T Inc

6.3. Azuga

6.4. Cloudhawk

6.5. Fleet Complete

6.6. Gigatrak

6.7. Hilti

6.8. Onasset Intelligence Inc

6.9. Oracle Corporation

6.10. Spireon Inc

6.11. Tenna

6.12. Trimble Inc

6.13. Ubisense Group plc

6.14. Verizon Communications Inc

6.15. Zebra Technologies Corporation



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



