Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Media and Entertainment Storage Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The media and entertainment storage market is poised to grow by USD 5.85 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the media and entertainment storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing shift from traditional to digital advertising channels and increase in the demand for live video.
This study identifies the rise in popularity of 4k UHD content as one of the prime reasons driving the media and entertainment storage market growth during the next few years.
The media and entertainment storage market report covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading media and entertainment storage market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the media and entertainment storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Storage Solution
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
