Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Cultures Market By Product Form (Freeze-dried and Frozen Pallet), By Target Microorganism (Yeasts & Molds and Bacteria), By Composition (Single-Strain, Multi-Strain and Multi-Strain Mixed), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Protective Cultures Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The Global Protective Cultures Market is driven by the surging requirement for food products having extended shelf life. Moreover, growing awareness among the users regarding the benefits of protective cultures is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Protective Cultures Market is segmented based on type of product form, target microorganism, composition, application, company and region. Based on product form, the market can be categorized into freeze-dried and frozen pallet. Out of which, the freeze-dried segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the use of freeze-dried cultures for removing excess of water so that food products can be preserved. Moreover, the cultures are frozen and then dried at the low temperature with the help of a vacuum, which makes them desirable for use on account of their storage capabilities and improved handling features. Eventually, this leads to high adoption rate of freeze-dried cultures when compared to frozen pallet. This is estimated to contribute to the growing size of the segment over the coming years.



Major players operating in the Global Protective Cultures Market include Chr. Hanse, Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco S.R.L, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., THT S.A, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L, Bioprox, Biochem S.R.L and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Protective Cultures Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Protective Cultures Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Protective Cultures Market based on type of product form, target microorganism, composition, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Protective Cultures Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Protective Cultures Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Protective Cultures Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Protective Cultures Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Protective Cultures Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Protective Cultures Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list companies across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Protective Cultures Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Protective Cultures Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Form (Freeze-dried and Frozen Pallet)

5.2.2. By Target Microorganism (Yeasts & Molds and Bacteria)

5.2.3. By Composition (Single-Strain, Multi-Strain and Multi-Strain Mixed)

5.2.4. By Application (Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Protective Cultures Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Form

6.2.2. By Target Microorganism

6.2.3. By Composition

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Protective Cultures Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Product Form

6.3.1.2.2. By Target Microorganism

6.3.1.2.3. By Application

6.3.2. India Protective Cultures Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Product Form

6.3.2.2.2. By Target Microorganism

6.3.2.2.3. By Application

6.3.3. Australia Protective Cultures Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Product Form

6.3.3.2.2. By Target Microorganism

6.3.3.2.3. By Application

6.3.4. Japan Protective Cultures Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Product Form

6.3.4.2.2. By Target Microorganism

6.3.4.2.3. By Application

6.3.5. South Korea Protective Cultures Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Product Form

6.3.5.2.2. By Target Microorganism

6.3.5.2.3. By Application



7. Europe Protective Cultures Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Form

7.2.2. By Target Microorganism

7.2.3. By Composition

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Protective Cultures Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Product Form

7.3.1.2.2. By Target Microorganism

7.3.1.2.3. By Application

7.3.2. Germany Protective Cultures Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Product Form

7.3.2.2.2. By Target Microorganism

7.3.2.2.3. By Application

7.3.3. United Kingdom Protective Cultures Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Product Form

7.3.3.2.2. By Target Microorganism

7.3.3.2.3. By Application

7.3.4. Italy Protective Cultures Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Product Form

7.3.4.2.2. By Target Microorganism

7.3.4.2.3. By Application

7.3.5. Spain Protective Cultures Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Product Form

7.3.5.2.2. By Target Microorganism

7.3.5.2.3. By Application



8. North America Protective Cultures Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Form

8.2.2. By Target Microorganism

8.2.3. By Composition

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Protective Cultures Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Product Form

8.3.1.2.2. By Target Microorganism

8.3.1.2.3. By Application

8.3.2. Mexico Protective Cultures Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Product Form

8.3.2.2.2. By Target Microorganism

8.3.2.2.3. By Application

8.3.3. Canada Protective Cultures Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Product Form

8.3.3.2.2. By Target Microorganism

8.3.3.2.3. By Application



9. South America Protective Cultures Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Form

9.2.2. By Target Microorganism

9.2.3. By Composition

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Protective Cultures Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Product Form

9.3.1.2.2. By Target Microorganism

9.3.1.2.3. By Application

9.3.2. Argentina Protective Cultures Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Product Form

9.3.2.2.2. By Target Microorganism

9.3.2.2.3. By Application

9.3.3. Colombia Protective Cultures Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Product Form

9.3.3.2.2. By Target Microorganism

9.3.3.2.3. By Application



10. Middle East and Africa Protective Cultures Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Form

10.2.2. By Target Microorganism

10.2.3. By Composition

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. South Africa Protective Cultures Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Product Form

10.3.1.2.2. By Target Microorganism

10.3.1.2.3. By Application

10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Protective Cultures Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Product Form

10.3.2.2.2. By Target Microorganism

10.3.2.2.3. By Application

10.3.3. UAE Protective Cultures Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Product Form

10.3.3.2.2. By Target Microorganism

10.3.3.2.3. By Application



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Patent Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Chr. Hansen

14.2. Dowdupont

14.3. DSM

14.4. Sacco S.R.L

14.5. CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

14.6. THT S.A

14.7. Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

14.8. Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L

14.9. Bioprox

14.10. Biochem S.R.L



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



