The global humic-based biostimulants market size is estimated to be valued at USD 515 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 848 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.5%.



Factors such as the demand for adoption of sustainable agriculture solutions, limited entry barriers for new manufacturers, and rapid growth in organic farming are projected to drive the growth of this market.



The humic acid segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the humic-based biostimulants market during the forecast period.



Humic acid is the most widely found element and thus dominates the global humic-based biostimulants market by type. Humic acid biostimulant products are provided by various manufacturers globally. With the increasing demand for sustainable crop enhancing products, the demand for humic acid is projected to increase during the forecast period at the highest CAGR.



The cereals segment is projected to account for the largest crop application market during the forecast period.



Cereals form the staple food in most of the countries.. The growth of this segment is driven by improvement in yield and increased use in food-related applications. Many foods and feed industries are growing with high demand in developed and few developing to cater to the needs of import countries. The increasing population is driving the market for humic-based biostimulants used to improve the quality and quantity of cereal crops. The crops on which biostimulants are applied generally are corn, wheat, rice, and barley, as they form staple crops across various.



The soil treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By mode of application, the humic-based biostimulants market is segmented into foliar treatment, seed treatment, and soil treatment. The humic-based biostimulants are distributed uniformly in the soil up to a certain depth based on the type of soil and compaction, which increase the soil humus. It is also considered as a sustainable solution because of which it is one of the most effective and popular methods of soil treatment among farmers, especially among organic growers. Many regions are adopting this method, enhancing soil health without hampering the beneficial organisms existing in the soil.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for improving the yield of crops in the region.



Europe accounted for the largest share in 2020 (in terms of value) during the forecast period. The European humic-based biostimulants market is driven by the growing importance of a sustainable agriculture approach and increasing the development of new innovative products that target specific agronomic needs. The strong agricultural sector of the region makes it one of the leading consumers of biostimulants.



An increase in land degradation, the need for quality parameters, and a need for high production yield had strengthened the demand for employing clean and sustainable input solutions by the European regulatory authorities. The concept of organic production has also gained popularity among farmers and consumers in the last decade. According to FiBL, the research institute of organic agriculture based in Switzerland, in 2018, the organic agriculture land increased by over 1.25 million ha compared to 2017. Spain, France, and Italy were among the top countries having organic agricultural land in 2018. The need for organic products such as biostimulants has seen a rising trend in the EU.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Humic-Based Biostimulants Market

4.2 Seed Treatment Market, by Mode of Application

4.3 Humic-Based Biostimulants Market, by Type & Region

4.4 Europe: Humic-Based Biostimulants Market, by Key Country & Type

4.5 Humic-Based Biostimulants Market: Major Regional Submarkets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Decline in Arable Land

5.2.2 Climatic Changes Result in Abiotic Stress Impacting Crop Growth

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Demand for Adoption of Sustainable Solutions

5.3.1.2 Limited Entry Barriers Resulting in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers

5.3.1.3 High-Value Crops with Export Value Experience Higher Demand

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Local Players Do Not Guarantee Authenticity of Biostimulant Products

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Stronger Innovative Product Portfolio for Broad-Acre Crops

5.3.3.2 Technological Advancements in Biostimulant Production

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Uncertainty in the Regulatory Framework of Biostimulants

5.3.4.2 High Demand for Seaweed Biostimulants

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Yc-Ycc Shifts in the Humic-Based Biostimulants Market

5.7 Market Ecosystem

5.8 COVID-19 Impact on the Humic-Based Biostimulants Market

5.9 Pricing Analysis



6 Humic-Based Biostimulants Market, by Mode of Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Foliar Treatment

6.2.1 Foliar Treatment is the Most Preferred Application Mode in Horticultural Crops

6.3 Soil Treatment

6.3.1 Treatment Enhances Soil Health Without Affecting Beneficial Organisms

6.4 Seed Treatment

6.4.1 Seed Pre-Treatment with Biostimulants Helps in Faster Germination



7 Humic-Based Biostimulants Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Humic Acid

7.2.1 Humic Acid from Various Sources Functions Differently

7.3 Fulvic Acid

7.3.1 Fulvic Acid is Soluble in All Ph Conditions

7.4 Potassium Humate

7.4.1 Potassium Humate is Usually Applied Through Fertigation



8 Humic-Based Biostimulants Market, by Crop Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture (Open Fields)

8.2.1 Fruits & Vegetables

8.2.1.1 Changes in Consumer Preferences Drive the Market for Biostimulants in Fruits and Vegetables

8.2.2 Cereals

8.2.2.1 Increase in Awareness of the Benefits of Biostimulants Has Been Encouraging Their Use on Cereal Crops

8.2.3 Oilseeds

8.2.3.1 High-Value Crops Such as Soybean Require Nutrient Additives

8.2.4 Fiber Crops

8.2.4.1 Biostimulants Improve Fiber Characteristics in Fiber Crops

8.2.5 Other Crop Types

8.3 Other Applications



9 Humic-Based Biostimulants Market, by Formulation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Liquid

9.2.1 Humic-Based Biostimulants Are Mostly Applied in the Liquid Form

9.3 Water-Soluble Powder

9.3.1 Water-Soluble Powders Are Easy to Manufacture, Transport, and Store

9.4 Water-Soluble Granule

9.4.1 Water-Soluble Granules Do Not Require Frequent Application

9.5 Other Formulations

9.5.1 Crystals & Flakes Are Mainly Applied in Landscapes



10 Humic-Based Biostimulants Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Europe

10.5 South America

10.6 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

11.5.3 Expansions & Investments

11.5.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Koppert Biological Systems

12.2 Valagro Spa

12.3 Biolchim S.P.A

12.4 Fmc Corporation

12.5 Haifa Group

12.6 Upl Limited

12.7 Bayer Ag

12.8 Sikko Industries Ltd

12.9 Novihum Technologies Gmbh

12.10 Humintech Gmbh

12.11 Borregaard

12.12 Qingdao Future Group

12.13 Promisol

12.14 Bioline

12.15 Humic Growth Solutions

12.16 Actagro

12.17 Rovensa

12.18 TagRoW

12.19 Cifo

12.20 Loveland



13 Appendix

