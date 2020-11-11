TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (‘Clear Blue’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_40QuWVqfRsetC6-8HHTLKQ



About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Miriam Tuerk

Co-Founder and CEO

+1 (855) 733-0119 x200

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors



Press Contact:

Becky Nye

Senior Associate

Montieth & Company

12 E 49th St., New York, NY 10017

+1 646.864.3517

bnye@montiethco.com