New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Plastics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983507/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive plastics market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $21.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0% to 2% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers of automotive plastics industry are the increasing demand of lightweight materials, government regulations, and improvements in vehicle design. Asia Pacific is the leading region in global automotive plastics industry with strong growth in the vehicle production. Increasing utilization of automotive plastics in vehicle designs and revival in vehicle production will boost the demand for automotive plastics. Growing demand of vehicles from emerging economies such as China, India, and the Latin American countries will further drive the industry.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that automotive plastics industry will grow significantly during 2020-2025.



Automotive plastics opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Automotive Plastics Opportunities



In this market, interior is the largest application of automotive plastics market, whereas passenger cars is largest by vehicle type. Growth in various segments of the automotive plastic market are given below:

Automotive Plastics Market by Segments



The study includes the automotive plastics market size, and forecast for the global automotive plastics market through 2025, segmented by regions, and by material type as follows.



Automotive plastics market ($ and Volume shipment) by regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World



Automotive plastics market ($ and Volume shipment) by material type:

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• Polyamide

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

• Polycarbonate

• Polyethylene

• Polymethyl Methacrylate



Automotive plastics companies profiled in this market report include BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co, and Solvay Plastics. Biodegradble plastics such as PLA, PHA, PCL, and PBS gives a better opportunity for the major players in the automotive plastics industry.



Polyproplyne was the major segment in the automotive plastics industry by volume in 2019 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Volatile raw material price and huge investment in research activities are the major challenges faced by the industry players.



Some of the features of “Global Automotive Plastics Market 2020-2025: Trend, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis” include:

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model which helps to understand the competitive position of industry players.

• Global Automotive Plastics Market intelligence with special emphasis on segment market by products in terms of value and volume (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polyvinyl chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, and Polymethyl Methacrylate) and by applications (Interior, Exterior, Under the Hood and Electrical).

• Market size in terms of value by segments, market size trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) for key market segments those are useful to make major investment decisions.

• Regional Analysis provides automotive plastics industry breakdown by region among North America, Europe, APAC and ROW.

• Competitor analysis: growth leadership analysis, market drivers and challenges, growth opportunity analysis by segment market and by regional market that helps to ascertain a sound investment decision.

• Industry strategic assessment, emerging trend, unmet need, innovations and new product launches, mergers and acquisitions by the industry players are studied in the report.

• Customer analysis study provides information about the automotive plastics customer in different segments with major customer profiles.

• More than 87 figures/charts and 37 tables are provided in this roughly 170-page report



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 170

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By product type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polyvinyl chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, and Polymethyl Methacrylate) and By applications (Interior, Exterior, Under the Hood and Electrical)

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983507/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001