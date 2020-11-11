New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983468/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global pressure sensor market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive industries. The global pressure sensor market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $16.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent government regulations for safety in the automotive industry, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the pressure sensor industry, include development of implantable pressure transduction system and the development of nanoelectromechanical system (NEMS) pressure sensor.



Pressure sensor opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Pressure Sensor Opportunities



In this market, piezoelectric is the largest technology , whereas automotive is largest end use industry. Growth in various segments of the pressure sensor market are given below:

Pressure Sensor Market by Segments



The study includes the pressure sensor market size and forecast for the global pressure sensor market through 2025, segmented by technology, end use industry, and region as follows:



Pressure Sensor Market by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

PiezoresistiveElectromagneticResonant Solid State CapacitiveOpticalOthers



Pressure Sensor Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Automotive Industrial Healthcare Electronics Others



Pressure Sensor Market Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyFranceAsia PacificJapanChinaSouth KoreaIndiaThe Rest of the World

Some of the Pressure sensor companies profiled in this report include ABB, Emerson Electric Co, Analog Devices., Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch.



The analyst forecasts that piezoresistive technology will remain the largest technology type due to increasing demand in aerospace and automotive industries. The optical technology is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its increasing penetration in medical electronics and automotive applications.



Within the pressure sensor market, the automotive industry will remain the largest end use segment due to increasing usage of pressure sensors in the tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability controls, engine controls, and side airbags. The analyst predicts that the electronics industry is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in smartphones, tablets, household appliances, and wearable devices.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing automotive production and growing consumer electronics industry.



Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: Global pressure sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global pressure sensor market size by various applications such as technology, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global pressure sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of pressure sensor in the global pressure sensor market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of pressure sensor in the global pressure sensor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



