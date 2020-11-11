New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FRP Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983441/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the FRP pipe market is positive with opportunities in oil and gas, water & wastewater, chemical & industrial, retail fuel, pulp & paper, and sewage end use applications. The global FRP pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 3% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in construction of water supply and sewage treatment systems, increasing need for rehabilitation of the major water and wastewater infrastructure, and growing oil and gas exploration activities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the FRP pipe industry, include the introduction of onsite FRP pipe manufacturing facilities and development of the grooved coupling method to join FRP pipe.



Global FRP pipe opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of FRP Pipe Technologies



In this market, chemical / industrial is the largest application of global FRP pipe, whereas epoxy resin based FRP pipe is largest in resin type. Growth in various segments of the FRP pipe market are given below:

FRP Pipe Market by Segments



The study includes FRP pipe market trends and forecasts for the FRP pipe market through 2025, segmented by application, diameter, pressure rating, resin, manufacturing process and region as follows:



FRP Pipe Market by Application (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025):

• Oil and Gas

• Retail Fuel

• Water & Wastewater

• Sewage

• Pulp & Paper

• Chemical & Industrial

• Others



FRP Pipe Market by Diameter (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025):

• Small(<18”)

• Medium (18”-60”)

• Large(>60”)



FRP Pipe Market by Pressure Rating (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025):

• Less than 150 psi

• 150-300 psi

• More than 300 psi



FRP Pipe Market by Resin (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025):

• Polyester Resin based FRP Pipe

• Epoxy Resin based FRP Pipe

• Vinyl Ester Resin based FRP Pipe



FRP Pipe Market by Manufacturing Process (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025):

• Filament winding

• Centrifugal Casting

• Others



FRP Pipe Market by Region (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

Some of the FRP pipe companies profiled in this report include Future Pipe Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Amaintit, Amiblu, and Hengrun.



The analyst forecasts that the epoxy resin based FRP pipe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and polyester resin based FRP pipe will experience the highest growth over the forecast period.



Within this market, chemical and industrial will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increase in demand for high temperatures and corrosion resistant FRP pipe. The analyst predicts that the demand for sewage application is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing residential and commercial construction.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to growth in construction and infrastructure development. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing investment for the replacment of old and dilapidated pipelines.



Some of the features of this report:



Market size estimates: FRP pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: FRP pipe market size by various applications such as application, diameter, pressure rating, resin, and manufacturing process in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: FRP pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of FRP pipe in the FRP pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of FRP pipe in the FRP pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities in the FRP pipe market by application (oil and gas, retail fuel, water/wastewater, sewage, pulp/paper, chemical/industrial and others ), by diameter (small (<18”), medium (18”-60”) and large (>60”)), by resin (polyester resin based FRP pipe, epoxy resin based FRP pipe and vinyl ester resin based FRP pipe), by pressure rating (less than 150 psi, 150-300 psi and more than 300 psi), by manufacturing process (filament winding, centrifugal casting and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and why?

Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the FRP pipe market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this FRP pipe market?

What are emerging trends in this FRP pipe market and reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the FRP pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this FRP pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products in this FRP pipe market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this FRP pipe market and how have they affected the industry?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 305

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By application (oil and gas, retail fuel, water/wastewater, sewage, pulp/paper, chemical/industrial and others ), By diameter (small (<18”), medium (18”-60”) and large (>60”)), By resin (polyester resin based FRP pipe, epoxy resin based FRP pipe and vinyl ester resin based FRP pipe), By pressure rating (less than 150 psi, 150-300 psi and more than 300 psi), and By manufacturing process (filament winding, centrifugal casting and others)

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

