Rockville, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovConPay, the first and only Payroll and HR company solely dedicated to serving government contractors, today announced a partnership with the SEAL Legacy Foundation. The SEAL Legacy Foundation is a 501(C)(3), nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to families of wounded and fallen United States Navy SEALs, educational assistance for SEALs and their families, and other charitable causes benefiting the SEAL community.

“The Navy SEALs represent the highest level of excellence and bravery and supporting Commander Mark McGinnis and the mission of the SEAL Legacy Foundation is truly an honor,” stated Joe Young, GovConPay President. “As GovCon specialists, we have the great pleasure to work with veterans and many Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOSB). We see it as an honor and our responsibility to be a meaningful partner in their success as business owners. We hope by aligning the success and growth of GovConPay with the SEAL Legacy Foundation, our clients and partners will also support its important mission.”

“We greatly value the support of Joe and the GovConPay team and appreciate the opportunity to have the mission of the foundation shared with the GovCon community from coast to coast,” stated Mark McGinnis, SEAL Legacy Foundation Managing Director. “The SEAL Legacy Foundation was founded to ensure that no one is left behind and no one is forgotten. The commitment of GovConPay to ensuring this legacy for our SEALs and their families means the world.”

About GovConPay by Payroll Network

GovConPay helps federal government contractors grow with outstanding service and a unified Payroll, Applicant Tracking/Onboarding, HR, Benefits and Tax Management technology platform that seamlessly integrates with DCAA compliant, industry-specific ERP software, such as Deltek and Unanet. GovConPay is the first and only Payroll/HCM company wholly dedicated to serving government contractors. Learn more at www.govconpay.com.

About SEAL Legacy Foundation

The SEAL Legacy Foundation is a 501(C)(3), nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to families of wounded and fallen United States Navy SEALs, educational assistance for SEALs and their families, and other charitable causes benefiting the SEAL community. The Foundation was established in 2011 by SEALs to preserve their legacy of no one left behind. Learn more at www.SEALLegacy.org.

