Kenya has the largest economy in East Africa and is the most industrialized country in the region. These factors, combined with the country's historically stable democratic government, have established its position as the regional hub for trade and finance in East Africa and the natural choice for business entry to the East African region.



Prior to the headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, medium-term GDP growth was expected to rise by 5.8% in 2020 and 5.6% in 2021 - underpinned by private consumption, a pick-up in industrial activity and continued strong performance in the services sector.



The Kenyan construction sector of the economy recorded an 8.5% growth in 2017 and notwithstanding the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to remain a growth out-performer in sub-Saharan Africa up to 2024.



Underpinning this positive outlook is the variety of opportunities in the market, particularly in transport, power infrastructure and commercial construction. Substantial spending by the Government of Kenya on infrastructure coupled with foreign investment flows are sustaining this high level of growth, although the government's high debt burden could threaten the pace of infrastructure development and negatively impact investor confidence in the market.



This report includes 77 pages of an overview of the state of the construction industry in Kenya - analysing the impact of regulatory changes, the macroeconomic outlook, and the political outlook.



The report also contains competitive intelligence on opportunities in various sectors, and details and contact information for key players in Kenya's construction industry.



The Kenya Construction Market Report describes the size and structure of the industry and assesses the competitive landscape and key challenges to entering the market.

The Report includes an analysis of the major strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT analysis) within the Kenya construction industry and the wider Kenya political, economic and business environment.

The Report gives an independent assessment of the current situation of the market, and illustrates possible strategies and potential market positions of your competitors and partners.

The Report provides key input data for successful budgetary and planning in the Kenyan infrastructure market.

The Report identifies influencing factors and Kenyan specific issues, major infrastructure deficit, main government infrastructure programmes and private sector investment opportunities.

1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of The Kenya Construction Market

2.1. Performance of The Kenya Construction Market

2.2. Economic Overview of Kenya

2.3. Geography (Key Cities and Regions in Kenya)

2.4. Spending on Construction

2.5. Drivers for Investment In Construction

2.6. Tender Price and Construction Cost Trends



3. Market Opportunities and Challenges

3.1. Transport

3.2. Energy/Power

3.3. Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment

3.4. Healthcare

3.5. Residential Buildings

3.6. Commercial Buildings

3.7. Retail (Shopping Centres Etc)

3.8. Hotels and Tourism

3.9. Mining and Industrial



4. How Kenya's Construction Market Operates

4.1. Public Procurement and The Tendering Process

4.2. Industry Supply Chain

4.3. Competition

4.4. Labour Resources

4.5. Opportunities for Foreign Firms And Professionals

4.6. Contracts And Dispute Resolution

4.7. Case Studies Of Foreign Firms Operating In Kenya Construction Industry

4.8. Main Government Clients and Sectors To Target



5. Doing Business In Kenya

5.1. Licensing

5.2. Language

5.3. Dealing with Corruption

5.4. Recruiting and Retaining Staff

5.5. Health and Safety



6. Future Outlook 48

6.1. Construction Industry Forecast

6.2. Macroeconomic Outlook

6.3. Political Outlook



7. SWOT Analysis

7.1. Strengths and Weakness

7.2. Opportunities and Threats



8. Industry Associations



9. Key Contacts and Websites



10. Company Profiles



11. Sources/References

