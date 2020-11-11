LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that the Company’s leadership team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
The presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Virtual Conference will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2019, Reliance’s average order size was $2,090, approximately 51% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.
Brenda Miyamoto
Investor Relations
(213) 576-2428
investor@rsac.com
or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
