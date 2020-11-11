New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Epoxy Resin in the Global Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983433/?utm_source=GNW



The future of epoxy resin in the global composites industry looks good with opportunities in the transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe & tank, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods. The global epoxy resin in the global composites market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of epoxy resin in aerospace, electrical and electronic, wind energy, and pipe & tank. Epoxy provides superior properties over other thermoset such as polyester, vinyl ester, etc. in the areas of improved adhesion, chemical and heat resistance along with enhanced mechanical performance.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of epoxy resin in the global composites industry, include the development of new generation epoxy resin systems that include faster cure cycles, easier demolding, and more process versatility and the use of hybrid epoxy in electrical and electronics applications.



In this market, electrical and electronics is the largest end use industry of epoxy resin in the global composites industry. . Growth in various segments of epoxy resin in the global composites market are given below:

Epoxy Resin in the Composites Market by Segments



The study includes the market size of epoxy resin in the global composites industry and forecast for epoxy resin in the global composites industry by end use industry, region and by country as follows:



Epoxy resin in the global composites industry by end use industry (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Pipe and Tank

• Construction

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Epoxy resin in the global composites industry by region (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



Epoxy resin in the global composites industry by country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• China

• Taiwan

• India

• Middle East

• Others



Epoxy resin in the global composites companies profiled in this market include Hexion, Huntsman Corporations, Olin Corporation, and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation are among the major suppliers of epoxy resin for the global composites industry.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume and aerospace will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by introduction of new aircraft programs and increasing penetration of composites in commercial aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus 350.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Epoxy resin in the global composites industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

• Segmentation analysis: Epoxy resin in the global composites industry size by various applications such as end use industry, region and country in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Epoxy resin in the global composites industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of epoxy resin in the global composites industry.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of epoxy resin in the global composites industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in epoxy resin in the global composites industry by end use industry (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW), and by country ( US, Canada, Germany ,UK, France, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Middle East, and others)?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the epoxy resin in the global composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this epoxy resin in the global composites market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in epoxy resin in the global composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in epoxy resin in the global composites market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this epoxy resin in the global composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products in this area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this epoxy resin in the global composites market and what impact have these had on the industry?



Report Scope



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 155

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By end use industry (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others)



Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW and by country by country (US, Canada, Germany ,UK, France, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Middle East, and others)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

