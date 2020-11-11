PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Cirafesi as Executive Vice President and General Manager. In his new position, Cirafesi will lead Anexinet’s Digital Business Unit, including full P&L responsibility and customer-lifecycle engagement. In addition, he will be functionally responsible for sales, delivery, pre-sales, and partnerships.



"The appointment of Michael Cirafesi represents an important new hire for the Anexinet family," said CEO, Todd Pittman. “As we continue to broaden our digital transformation and consulting capabilities, his deep experience will be invaluable for clients and instrumental in guiding our strategic direction.”

Cirafesi brings over 20 years of experience and knowledge in the digital transformation space with expertise in customer experience, adapting growth through data and analytics, and performance improvement. Most recently, Cirafesi was a Managing Director at Accenture where he served as the North America lead for SAP Supply Chain and Customer & Growth capabilities and led digital strategy and transformation engagements for large enterprise clients. Prior to Accenture, Cirafesi held executive leadership roles at DXC Technology (formerly CSC) and SAP in their consulting service lines.

"As companies seek to weather troubling times and keep competitive by streamlining operations through modern digital platforms, Anexinet continues to be among the top companies sought for the breadth of their offerings, the quality of their record, and the impact of their results,” said Cirafesi. “I am inspired by their strong momentum and look forward to leveraging my experience and industry expertise to advance the company’s growth even further.”

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions.