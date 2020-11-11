-- Received $98.4 million in aggregate gross proceeds in October from initial public offering --
-- Initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of lead viral immunotherapy candidate, ONCR-177, for the treatment of solid tumors --
-- Announced clinical trial collaboration with Merck to evaluate combination of ONCR-177 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as part of ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial --
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today reported third quarter 2020 financial results and highlighted recent achievements and developments.
“We’ve made significant strides thus far in 2020 advancing our mission to realize the full promise of viral immunotherapy for cancer patients, including the commencement of a Phase 1 clinical trial for our lead clinical candidate, ONCR-177, as well as entering into a clinical trial collaboration with Merck to study ONCR-177 in combination with KEYTRUDA as part of the trial,” said Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncorus.
Dr. Ashburn further commented, “Bolstered by the completion of our IPO last month and a strong cash position, we continue to progress our pipeline of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies across our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) and Synthetic Virus Platforms. Our goal is to treat a broad spectrum of cancers to bring the full potential of this therapeutic class to as many patients as possible.”
Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights
Third Quarter Financial Results
Financial Guidance
Based upon its current operating plans and cash and cash equivalents, including the net proceeds from the IPO, the Company expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2023.
About Oncorus
At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet needs based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance potency without sacrificing safety, including greater capacity to encode transgenes to drive systemic immunostimulatory activity, retention of full replication competency to enable high tumor-killing potency, and orthogonal safety strategies to restrict viral activity to tumor cells. Our lead program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which we believe could potentially limit systemic toxicities. Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of ONCR-177, including expectations regarding timing for reporting data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as the product candidate’s therapeutic potential and clinical benefits; Oncorus’s expectations regarding upcoming milestones for its other potential product candidates, including the timing for nomination of candidates from its two Synthetic Virus Platform development programs and its second oHSV Platform program, ONCR-GBM; and its belief that its current cash resources will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2023. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on Oncorus’s operations and the timing and anticipated results of its ongoing and planned clinical trials; the risk that the results of a clinical trial may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Oncorus’s ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of ONCR-177 and obtain regulatory approval; and Oncorus’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Oncorus’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that Oncorus makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC filings” page of the Investors section of Oncorus’s website at http://investors.oncorus.com.
Any forward-looking statements represent Oncorus’s views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Oncorus explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.
|Oncorus, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|6,927
|$
|6,221
|$
|19,560
|$
|18,183
|General and administrative
|1,973
|1,513
|6,032
|3,978
|Total operating expenses
|8,900
|7,734
|25,592
|22,161
|Loss from operations
|(8,900
|)
|(7,734
|)
|(25,592
|)
|(22,161
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Change in fair value of Series B tranche rights
|(10,631
|)
|-
|(11,256
|)
|-
|Other expense
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|(22
|)
|(7
|)
|Interest income
|2
|164
|138
|331
|Total other income (expense), net
|(10,631
|)
|161
|(11,140
|)
|324
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(19,531
|)
|$
|(7,573
|)
|$
|(36,732
|)
|$
|(21,837
|)
|Accretion of discount and dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock
|(2,848
|)
|(1,578
|)
|(8,298
|)
|(1,609
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(22,379
|)
|$
|(9,151
|)
|$
|(45,030
|)
|$
|(23,446
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(21.73
|)
|$
|(9.67
|)
|$
|(44.58
|)
|$
|(25.48
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares - basic and diluted
|1,030
|946
|1,010
|920
|Oncorus, Inc.
|Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|54,019
|$
|45,286
|Working capital (1)
|50,463
|40,963
|Total assets
|62,059
|50,826
|Series B tranche rights liability
|-
|1,876
|Total liabilities
|6,428
|8,491
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|173,888
|116,632
|Total stockholders' deficit
|$
|(118,257
|)
|$
|(74,297
|)
|(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities
Oncorus, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
