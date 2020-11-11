IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced Lantronix Connectivity Services. Now available, the new services simplify connecting IoT fleets and remote environments, delivering resilient global cellular connectivity.



“Delivering on our promise for scalable and turnkey IoT solutions, Lantronix Connectivity Services expands our portfolio of hardware, software and service offerings. We continue to improve our value in helping our customers get to market quickly, improving operational efficiencies and driving return on investment for their IoT and remote environment solutions,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “With our new service, Lantronix now offers a unified experience for our customers’ hardware, management and connectivity needs.”

With a single SIM card and global plan that leverages more than 600 networks worldwide in 185 countries, Lantronix Connectivity Services deploy customer cellular solutions quickly, helping them to track assets, manage fleets or operate large data centers with remote locations.

“With Lantronix Connectivity Services, users can easily connect, manage and control their global cellular connectivity. Utilizing the Lantronix cloud-based Connectivity Services Web application delivered through the ConsoleFlow SaaS platform, users focus on production operations and spend less time managing cellular activation and turn up,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy for Lantronix. “Our new Connectivity Services give users an easy-to-use platform for enabling and managing connectivity, providing peace of mind that mission-critical cellular services can be deployed quickly and provide flexibility to scale with customer needs.”

Lantronix’s Connectivity Services include Global and Carrier Connectivity options. Global Connectivity provides resilient connectivity through multi-network redundancy and “best signal” technology for seamless roaming across regions and even borders by using a single SIM card. Carrier Connectivity provides extensive North American cellular coverage and performance for IoT and REM connectivity solutions, including a carrier of choice of all tier-one networks, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Rogers.

Lantronix’s cloud-based Connectivity Services platform provides users the ability to activate, monitor and manage connectivity for all devices. The easy-to-use dashboard and analytics tools provide key insights into connectivity solution operations. Extensive diagnostics help troubleshoot any connectivity issues that may arise.

To get started, users simply select a plan from Lantronix’s ready-to-use options from the link below.

For more information, visit HERE.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products as well as the Lantronix Connectivity Services, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

