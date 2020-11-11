Peer-reviewed paper supports aTyr’s antibody program.



SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced a publication highlighting new technological advances to isolate, characterize and engineer a diverse, novel family of human antibodies with high affinity for their target. The paper, titled “Isolation of monoclonal antibodies from anti-synthetase syndrome patients and affinity maturation by recombination of independent somatic variants,” was published in the peer-reviewed journal mAbs. The research was conducted in collaboration with, AbCellera Biologics, Inc., a leader in antibody technology and discovery platforms, who served as a co-author of the publication.

aTyr is leveraging its tRNA synthetase biology platform to determine novel pathways mediated through extracellular response. The company is focused on creating new biologics to modulate these signaling pathways, by either developing a protein therapy based on a tRNA synthetase or generating monoclonal antibodies to target the pathway. Engineering techniques that enhance the affinity and selectivity of antibodies can accelerate the development of antibody therapeutics against novel targets.

“These findings demonstrate aTyr’s ability to apply novel approaches that facilitate rapid engineering of desirable properties into discovered antibodies. Especially noteworthy is the utilization of natural human antibodies as guides to provide strategies to generate potential therapeutic antibodies,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “Some of these findings have already been applied successfully to generate antibody candidates targeting Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) in our pipeline. We look forward to building upon our knowledge related to these enhanced processes as we continue to advance our antibody program.”

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

