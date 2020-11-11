MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2020.



“I am incredibly proud of all that we accomplished in the third quarter, as we embarked on our journey as a publicly-traded company. We believe our performance, which included total volume* of $11.5 billion along with strong revenue growth, is a testament to the strength of our technology, business model and focus on high growth verticals,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “Furthermore, we made significant progress executing our growth strategy, broadening our capabilities and footprint, as well as winning many notable clients. We earned regulatory approval in the states of Indiana and Colorado for sports betting, and launched local acquiring in Hong Kong, Singapore, Russia, Brazil, and Columbia, meaningfully expanding our total addressable market. Lastly, we were thrilled last week to announce the closing of the Smart2Pay acquisition, which not only strengthens our global presence in high-growth markets including digital gaming, but allows us to offer a more complete, robust alternative payment solution. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue to scale the business and drive shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total volume was $11.5 billion, an increase of 62% as compared to $7.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019

Revenue was $93.6 million, an increase of 32% as compared to $70.8 million in the third quarter of 2019

Net loss in the quarter was $77.9 million, as compared to $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 Net loss included $83.4 million in non-cash finance costs resulting from the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) and associated valuation

Adjusted EBITDA** was $41.0 million, an increase of 59% as compared to $25.8 million in the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted net income** was $16.5 million, as compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2019

Following Nuvei’s successful IPO in September, the Company used the net proceeds for the repayment of debt. The Company ended the quarter with $99.4 million in usage of its credit facilities (net of unamortized transaction costs), down from $717.8 million (net of unamortized transaction costs) as at December 31, 2019. In addition, unsecured convertible debentures and liability classified common and preferred shares were fully converted or repaid as a result of the IPO.



Recent Operational Highlights

The Company made significant progress on its strategic plan to support the fast-growing U.S. sports betting industry launching its first pilot merchant, Carousel, in Colorado. In August, Nuvei was awarded a certificate of registration for sports wagering from the Indiana Gaming Commission, and in September, the Company received its sports betting vendor license from Colorado’s Division of Gaming. In addition, the Company is in the process of applying for approval in all other states that permit online sports betting and gaming.

Nuvei has accelerated its new client wins by signing many notable merchants in the quarter including Kwiff, Maxbet, Superbet, Wargaming, Oanda, Pepperstone, and Rinascente, across the gaming, financial services, and marketplace verticals. This provides strong momentum into the fourth quarter and 2021.

Nuvei continued to execute on its strategic plan by expanding its footprint geographically, launching local processing solutions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Russia, Brazil, and Colombia. These new markets enlarge the Company’s total addressable market, providing extended reach for existing merchants and enabling Nuvei to win new merchants in those countries.

The Company expanded its support for cryptocurrency exchanges, onboarding two exchanges during the quarter.

The Company continues to enhance its offering including foreign exchange services, PSD2 mandate support, early warning dispute management solutions and payout capabilities that includes the launch of Mastercard MoneySend.



Initial Public Offering

On September 22, 2020, Nuvei announced the successful closing of its IPO. The IPO, along with a concurrent private placement, raised $833 million in aggregate proceeds resulting in $758 million of proceeds to the Company.

Subsequent Event

On November 2, 2020, the Company announced the completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Smart2Pay Global Services B.V. (“Smart2Pay”), demonstrating the Company’s commitment to growth through strategic acquisitions. The total consideration was settled with $82.9 million in cash, and the balance with 6,711,923 shares issued by the Company. The Smart2Pay acquisition strengthens Nuvei’s presence in the high-growth digital gaming space and further expands the Company’s geographic footprint in additional regions including Russia, Brazil, as well as adding UnionPay processing. Furthermore, the transaction creates one of the largest and most complete alternative payment method (“APM”) solution providers in the world, with 450 APMs supporting global commerce, all through a single integration.

Outlook

Total volume in the fourth quarter of 2020 to date continues to be strong with year-over-year growth in line with the third quarter of 2020. The following should also be considered for the fourth quarter of 2020:

The results of Smart2Pay will be included in the Company’s results as of the date of closing, November 2, 2020.

The fourth quarter of 2020 will represent the Company’s first full quarter as a public company. As a result, incremental costs pertaining to being a public company will be incurred in the quarter.

The Company continues to invest in its direct sales force.



*Total volume does not represent revenue earned by the Company, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants under contractual agreement with the Company. Total volume is explained in further detail in the Company’s MD&A.

**Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income are non-IFRS measures. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated are also included under the heading “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regard to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Nuvei’s supplemented prep prospectus dated September 16, 2020. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The information presented within this news release includes the non-IFRS financial measures, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Net Income”. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are important supplemental measures of Nuvei’s performance, primarily because these and similar measures are used widely among others in the payments industry as a means of evaluating a company’s underlying operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before finance costs, finance income, depreciation and amortization, income taxes expense/recovery, acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments, net gain/loss on foreign currency exchange, and other.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) before acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments, net gain/loss on foreign currency exchange, amortization of certain intangible assets, and the related income tax expense or recovery for these items. Adjusted net income also excludes change in redemption value of liability-classified common and preferred shares and accelerated amortization of deferred transaction costs.

Interim consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive loss (In thousands of U.S. dollars except for per share amounts) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 93,599 70,752 259,165 166,489 Cost of revenue 17,007 12,173 45,736 27,683 Gross profit 76,592 58,579 213,429 138,806 Selling, general and administrative 61,398 62,689 168,499 138,405 Operating profit (loss) 15,194 (4,110) 44,930 401 Finance income (1,375) (1,532) (4,170) (4,058) Finance costs 90,933 62,069 171,368 71,386 Net finance costs 89,558 60,537 167,198 67,328 Loss before income tax (74,364) (64,647) (122,268) (66,927) Income tax expense (recovery) 3,505 1,049 3,979 (539) Net loss (77,869) (65,696) (126,247) (66,388) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign operations – foreign currency translation differences (8,849) 1,836 14,461 843 Total comprehensive loss (86,718) (63,860) (111,786) (65,545) Net income (loss) attributable to: (78,579) (66,054) (127,956) (66,915) Shareholders of the Company 710 358 1,709 527 Non-controlling interest (77,869) (65,696) (126,247) (66,388) Comprehensive imcome (loss) attributable to Shareholders of the Company (87,428) (64,218) (113,495) (66,072) Non-controlling interest 710 358 1,709 527 (86,718) (63,860) (111,786) (65,545) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders of the company Basic and diluted (0.88) (1.10) (1.49) (1.11) No of shares weighted average 89,217,178 60,072,213 86,153,927 60,072,213







Consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 99,426 60,072 Trade and other receivables 31,880 34,069 Inventory 540 709 Prepaid expenses 1,648 964 Current portion of advances to third parties 7,914 8,901 Current portion of contract assets 1,755 1,720 Total current assets before segregated funds 143,163 106,435 Segregated funds 301,352 200,612 Total current assets 444,515 307,047 Non-current assets Advances to third parties 41,442 42,584 Property and equipment 15,228 15,272 Intangible assets 362,234 408,380 Goodwill 760,833 768,497 Contract assets 1,291 1,426 Processor deposits 13,292 12,478 Other non-current assets 1,851 3,088 Total Assets 1,640,686 1,558,772 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 57,477 51,258 Income taxes payable 153 2,866 Current portion of loans and borrowings 2,319 2,874 Other current liabilities 4,196 9,875 Liability-classified common shares - 58,262 Liability-classified preferred shares - 39,967 Total current liabilities before due to merchants 64,145 165,102 Due to merchants 301,352 200,612 Total current liabilities 365,497 365,714 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 106,037 722,166 Deferred tax liabilities 7,572 12,976 Other non-current liabilities 2,263 4,875 Unsecured convertible debentures due to shareholders - 109,022 Total Liabilities 481,369 1,214,753 Contingencies Subsequent event Equity Equity attributable to shareholders Share capital 1,371,043 450,523 Contributed surplus 8,767 1,603 Deficit (232,768 ) (104,812 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,076 (10,385 ) 1,151,118 336,929 Non-controlling interest 8,199 7,090 Total Equity 1,159,317 344,019 Total Liabilities and Equity 1,640,686 1,558,772







Interim consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the nine months ended September 30 2020 2019 $ $ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (126,247 ) (66,388 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property and equipment 4,142 2,115 Amortization of intangible assets 47,121 31,969 Amortization of contract assets 1,697 1,809 Share-based payments 7,207 767 Net finance costs 167,198 67,328 Impairment on disposal of a subsidiary 338 - Income tax expense (recovery) 3,979 (539 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items 637 11,568 Interest paid (42,293 ) (21,089 ) Net realized loss on foreign currency exchange (5,937 ) - Income taxes paid (10,579 ) (2,083 ) 47,263 25,457 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (780,196 ) Decrease (increase) in other non-current assets (1,080 ) 2,585 Proceeds from the sale of a subsidiary, net of cash 19,045 - Sale of equity investments - 21,800 Net decrease (increase) in advances to third parties 2,129 (13,564 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,701 ) (1,349 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (10,570 ) (4,663 ) 7,823 (775,387 ) Cash flows (used in) from financing activities Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings (293 ) (27,491 ) Redemption of preferred shares - (2,299 ) Issuance of preferred shares - 81,240 Issuance of convertible debentures due to shareholders - 199,000 Repayment of convertible debentures due to shareholders (93,384 ) - Issuance of Class B common shares 150 - Issuance of Subordinate Voting Shares, net of issuance fees 719,886 - Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 629,509 Repayment of loans and borrowings (642,786 ) (60,507 ) Payment of lease liabilities (691 ) (701 ) (17,118 ) 818,751 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash 1,386 40 Net increase in cash 39,354 68,861 Cash – Beginning of period 60,072 6,070 Cash – End of period 99,426 74,931







Reconciliation from IFRS to Non-IFRS Results Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Net loss (77,869) (65,696) (126,247) (66,388) Finance costs 90,933 62,069 171,368 71,386 Finance income (1,375) (1,532) (4,170) (4,058) Depreciation and amortization 16,931 15,357 51,263 34,084 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,505 1,049 3,979 (539) Acquisition, integration and severance costs (a) 2,418 13,898 5,297 17,129 Share-based payments (b) 6,472 425 7,207 767 Net loss on foreign currency exchange (c) 778 125 3,118 2,602 Other(d) (802) 72 (146) 275 Adjusted EBITDA(e) 40,991 25,767 111,669 55,258 Advance from third party - merchant residual received 3,848 3,085 9,515 7,368 (a) These expenses relate to (i) professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees and expenses related to our acquisitions and financing activities completed during the period and our initial public offering, (ii) acquisition-related compensation and deferred purchase consideration for previously acquired businesses, and (iii) integration expenses and severances paid. (b) These expenses represent non-cash expenses recognized in connection with stock options and other awards issued under share-based plans. (c) This includes gains or losses on foreign currency exchange included in selling, general and administration. (d) This line item primarily represents legal settlements and associated legal costs reached outside of the normal course of business as well as non-cash gains, losses and provisions and certain other costs. (e) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that the Company uses to assess its operating performance and cash flows.





