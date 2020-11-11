New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Copper Pipe and Tube Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915375/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global copper pipe and tube market is expected to remain flat with opportunities in the HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), refrigeration, industrial, electrical, plumbing, and medical industry. The global copper pipe and tube market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 2% from 2020 to 2025 . The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for thermal efficient heat exchange equipment, rise in construction activities, and increasing automotive production.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes adoption of advance material in copper pipe and tubes, growing demand for copper pipes in electric and hybrid vehicles, and increasing adoption of antimicrobial copper pipes.



In this market, small diameter pipes is the largest market by diameter, whereas HVAC is the largest end use. Growth in various segments of the copper pipe and tube market are given below:

Copper Pipe and Tube Market by Segments



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global copper pipe and tube market by end use, product type, diameter, pressure rating and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Ton) from 2014 – 2025]:

• HVAC

• Refrigeration

• Industrial

• Electrical

• Plumbing

• Medical

• Others



By Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Ton) from 2014 – 2025]:

• Straight Length Pipes

• Pancake Pipes

• LWC (Level Wound Coil) Plain Pipes

• LWC Grooved Pipes



By Diameter [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Ton) from 2014 – 2025]:

• Small Diameter Pipes

• Large Diameter Pipes



By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Ton) from 2014 – 2025]:

• High Pressure Pipes

• Low Pressure Pipes



By Region [$M analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Middle East

Some of the copper pipe and tube companies profiled in this report include Mueller, Wieland, Hailiang, Kobelco and Materials Copper Tube, Furukawa Electric, Mettube, Shanghai Metal, and Grupo IUSA.



The analyst forecasts that straight length pipes will remain the largest and expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for refrigeration and HVAC in residential and industrial sector.



Within this market, small diameter pipes will remain the largest and expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of high pressure pipes in industrial, refrigeration, and medical gas system.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of copper pipes and tubes in HVAC, refrigeration, and automotive end uses.



Features of Copper Pipe and Tube Market



• Market Size Estimates: Copper pipe and tube market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (million tons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Copper pipe and tube market size by various segments, such as end use, product type, diameter, pressure rating, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Copper pipe and tube market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, diameter, pressure rating, and regions for copper pipe and tube market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the copper pipe and tube market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global copper pipe and tube market by end use (HVAC, refrigeration, industrial, electrical, plumbing, medical, others), product type (straight length pipes, pancake pipes, LWC plain pipes, and LWC grooved pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (high pressure pipes and low pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the copper pipe and tube market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the copper pipe and tube market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this copper pipe and tube market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the copper pipe and tube market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the copper pipe and tube market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the copper pipe and tube market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the copper pipe and tube market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the copper pipe and tube market?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 295

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Tons

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By End Use (HVAC, refrigeration, etc.), By Product Type (straight length pipes, pancake pipes, etc.), By Diameter (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes, and By Pressure Rating (high pressure pipes and low pressure pipes)



Regional Scope North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and the UK), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and South Korea), and RoW (Middle East)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

