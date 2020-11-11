Dublin, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Research Report: By Application (Surveillance, Toll Management, Traffic Management), Type (2-5 Megapixel, 6-8 Megapixel), Product (Analog, Internet Protocol) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising prevalence of road accidents is rapidly becoming a serious issue in several countries around the world. Moreover, road accidents are claiming more and more lives all over the world every year, owing to which, traffic regulatory authorities in various countries are increasingly adopting intelligent traffic cameras. These cameras capture video sequences and images of vehicles and then analyze this data with the help of face recognition, motion analysis, and other high-level image processing techniques.



The compressed video data and information are then transferred to the concerned authorities via a secure network for further video analysis. The soaring population levels in several emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India are pushing up the incidence of road accidents, which is, in turn, boosting the demand for higher road safety. Due to this reason, the sales of intelligent traffic cameras are surging sharply in these countries.



In India, a pilot project for the country's first intelligent traffic system (ITS) was launched in February 2019. Under this project, several smart traffic systems equipped with intelligent traffic cameras and smart traffic signals were installed at as many as four locations in the areas where the road traffic remains high throughout the day. Thus, with the growing usage of intelligent traffic cameras in several countries, the global intelligent traffic camera market will demonstrate rapid expansion in the future.



Additionally, because of the rapid urbanization, rising road congestion levels in major cities and urban areas, and the rising prevalence of road accidents, the governments of several developing nations of APAC such as China and India are making huge investments in road traffic infrastructure and traffic management solutions, including the installation of intelligent traffic cameras for catching the violators. These factors would augment the usage of intelligent traffic cameras in this region in the coming years.



Thus, with the rising incidence of road crashes and increasing road congestion, the requirement for intelligent traffic cameras will shoot-up across the world in the upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Application

4.1.1.1 Surveillance

4.1.1.2 Toll management

4.1.1.3 Traffic management

4.1.1.4 Others

4.1.2 By Type

4.1.2.1 2-5 MP

4.1.2.2 6-8 MP

4.1.2.3 Others

4.1.3 By Product

4.1.3.1 Analog

4.1.3.2 IP

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing partnerships and collaborations

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising number of road accidents and increasing safety and security concerns

4.3.2.2 Increasing traffic congestion in emerging economies

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Threat of cyberattack and data breach

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Introduction of IoT in automotive industry

4.3.4.2 Growing digitization in automotive industry

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Intelligent Traffic Camera Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Application

5.2 By Type

5.3 By Product

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Key Segment in Major Markets

10.1 China

10.2 U.S.

10.3 U.K.

10.4 France

10.5 Germany



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

FLIR Systems Inc.

Canon Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Genetec Inc.

Pelco Inc.

ARH Inc.

Sony Corp.

VITRONIC GmbH

Nedap N.V.

