Funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop safe, scalable and accessible non-viral treatments for sickle cell patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), announced that it has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to research in vivo sickle cell disease (SCD) treatments using its CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology. This pilot development program is part of the Gates Foundation’s broader initiative to accelerate the advancement of safe, effective and durable gene-based cures in developing countries within the next seven to 10 years. The funding from the Gates Foundation will advance Intellia’s preclinical validation of in vivo hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) genome editing using the company’s proprietary non-viral delivery systems and CRISPR/Cas9 technology to potentially cure SCD.



“We are excited to receive funding from the Gates Foundation to take the first steps toward development of a potential in vivo non-viral CRISPR/Cas9-based cure for SCD. Genome editing offers multiple opportunities to treat SCD as shown by encouraging emerging clinical data. Our goal is to deliver on the already demonstrated promise of CRISPR/Cas9, but avoid the severe complications of bone marrow transplantation that may limit the usefulness of current approaches,” said Intellia’s Chief Scientific Officer Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. “Intellia’s ambition is to use our non-viral in vivo platform to create an innovative treatment for blood disorders, that is scalable and can overcome the challenges inherent to ex vivo cell-based therapies for global diseases.”

Intellia’s in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 delivery approach has the potential to develop HSC-based genome editing therapies that are more practical solutions to treat blood disorders, including SCD. Intellia’s in vivo platform technology delivers CRISPR/Cas9 intravenously, potentially avoiding the need for bone marrow transplantation surgery.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects millions of people throughout the world and is particularly common among those whose ancestors came from sub-Saharan Africa, certain regions in South and Central America, Saudi Arabia, India and some Mediterranean countries. SCD disproportionately affects populations in sub-Saharan Africa and India and leads to substantial morbidity, mortality and economic disadvantages. In the United States, approximately 100,000 people have been diagnosed, whereas in Nigeria, the country with the highest known incidence of SCD, there are approximately 150,000 babies born annually with sickle cell anemia.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets .

