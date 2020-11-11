New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Panel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890424/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global building panel market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential building sectors. The global building panel market is forecast to reach $234.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing new construction, renovation activities, and increasing demand for cost effective construction practices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the building panel industry, include Increasing use high pressure laminates (HPLs), growing adoption of gypsum panel, and increasing demand for structural insulated panels (SIPs) in construction.



In this market, precast concrete panel is the largest panel type of building panel, whereas concrete is the largest material. Growth in various segments of the building panel market are given below:

Building Panel Market by Segments



The study includes a forecast for the global building panel market by panel type, material, application, end use, and region, as follows:



By Panel Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2014-2025]:

• Precast Concrete Panels

• Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

• Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

• Wood-based Panels



By Material Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2014-2025]:

• Concrete

• Plastic

• Metal

• Wood

• Silica



By Application [Value ($ Billion) from 2014-2025]:

• Floors

• Roofs

• Walls

• Columns & Beams

• Staircases



By End Use [Value ($ Billion) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential



By Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• Japan

• China

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

Some of the building panel companies profiled in this report include Panasonic Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, CRH PLC, and Lafarge.



The analyst forecasts that concrete building panels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period, as it consumes much less time and effort for installation. The plastic building panels is expected to witness the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.



Within the global building panel market, residential is expected to remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing housing construction in emerging nations.



APAC will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.



Some of the features of "Global Building Panel Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

• Market size estimates: Building Panel market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

• Segmentation analysis: Building panel market size by panel type, material, application, end use, and region.

• Regional analysis: Building panel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for building panel in the global building panel market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for building panel in the global building panel market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global building panel market by end use, (residential and commercial), by panel type (precast concrete panels, vacuum insulated panels (VIP), structural insulated panels (SIP), and wood-based panels), by material type (concrete, plastic, metal, wood, and silica), by application (floor, roofs, walls, columns & beams, and staircases), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q. 9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity did occurred in the last five years?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 213

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By end use, (residential and non residential), By panel type (precast concrete panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP), Structural Insulated Panels (SIP), and wood-based panels), By material type (concrete, plastics, metal, wood, and silica), and By application (floors, roofs, walls, columns & beams, and staircases)



Regional Scope North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Spain), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India), and RoW (Brazil)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

