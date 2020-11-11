New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shutter Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05890421/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global shutter market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The global shutter market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $68.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and an increase in remodeling, and continuing replacement activity in the construction industry.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the shutter market, include increasing usage of high security insulated roller shutters and the growing acceptance of power saving shutters and noise protection shutters.



In this market, residential is the largest application of shutter, whereas built on roller shutter is largest in product type. Growth in various segments of the shutter market are given below:

Shutter Market by Segments



The study includes the shutter market tends and forecast for the global shutter market through 2025, segmented by product type, fixation type, material type, operation system, application, and region, as follows:



Shutter Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Built on roller shutters

• Built in roller shutters

• Integrated roller shutters

• Roller shutters with tilted laths



Shutter Market by Fixation Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Door Shutters

• Window Shutters



Shutter Market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Wood

• Synthetic

• Metal

• Glass



Shutter Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Heath care

• Education

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Office

• Others



Shutter Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• USA

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

Some of the shutter companies profiled in this report include Assa Abloy Group, Bunka Shutter, Lixil Group, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, SKB Shutters, Heroal, and Hunter Douglas and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that built on roller shutters will remain the largest segment, and this segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the durability of this type of shutter. Built on roller shutters are also easy to install with minimum modification of the lintel of the door or window.



Within the global shutter market, residential will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increases in new housing construction.



Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of shutters in end use industries.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Global shutter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use and use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Global shutter market size by product type, fixation type, material type, operation system, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Global shutter market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of shutter in the global shutter market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of shutter in the global shutter market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global shutter market by product type (built on roller shutters, built in roller shutters, integrated roller shutters, and roller shutters with tilted laths), fixation type (door and window), material type (wood, synthetic, metal, and glass), operating system (manual and automated), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this shutter market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this shutter market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this shutter market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the shutter market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the shutter market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this shutter market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competing products in this shutter market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this shutter market?

