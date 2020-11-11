CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) regrets to announce that Mr. Oswaldo Cisneros, non‐executive director of Canacol since 2015, has passed away. Mr. Charle Gamba, President, CEO and Executive Board Member for Canacol, stated, “The Board of Directors, the executive management team, and the employees of Canacol express their sincere condolences to Mr. Cisneros' family during this difficult time. Mr. Cisneros' support and guidance with respect to the transformation of Canacol was crucial to our success, and his advice, common sense, and presence will be greatly missed."



