The future of the automotive composites market looks good with opportunities in the power train, exterior, interior, electrical and electronics, and under body system. The European automotive composites market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European automotive composites industry, include increasing penetration of carbon fiber based SMC, development of low density SMC, and formation of strategic alliances between OEMs and carbon fiber and resin suppliers.



A total of 92 figures / charts and 31 tables are provided in this 137 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Automotive composites opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of European Automotive Composites Technologies



In this market, power train system/engine components is the largest application, whereas glass composites is largest in fiber type. Growth in various segments of the European automotive composites market are given below:

European Automotive Composites Market by Segments



The study includes European automotive composites market trends and forecast for the European automotive composites market through 2025, segmented by application, material, fiber, resin, and country as follows:



European Automotive Composites Market by Application (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• Power Train Systems

• Exterior

• Interior

• Electrical and Electronics

• Under Body Systems

• Others



European Automotive Composites Market by Material type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• SMC

• BMC

• GMT

• SFT

• LFT

• CFT

• Phenolic Composites

• PU Composites

• Natural Fiber Composites

• Carbon Thermoset Composites



European Automotive Composites Market by Fiber type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025):

• Glass Fiber based Composites

• Carbon Fiber based Composites

• Natural Fiber based Composites



European Automotive Composites Market by resin type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014-2025):

• PA based Composites

• PP based Composites

• Polyester Composites

• Vinyl ester Composites

• Epoxy Composites

• PBT based Composites

• Phenolic Composites

• Others



European Automotive Composites Market by Resin group (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 - 2025):

• Thermoplastic Composites

• Thermoset Composites



European Automotive Composites Market by Country (Value ($M) and Volume ( M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014-2025):

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Some of the European automotive composite companies profiled in this report include Plastic omnium, Polytec, BASF, DSM, Polynt, Lanxess and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the short fiber thermoplastic (SFT) will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to ease of processing and better capability of making parts in complex geometry.



Within this market, PA, PP, PBT, vinyl ester, epoxy, polyester, and phenolic are the major resin used in manufacturing of composites parts for automotive applications. PA based composites will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand for high temperature thermoplastics in under the hood applications.



By fiber type, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber based composites are the major segments. Carbon fiber based composite market is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of carbon composites in sports, luxury and electric vehicles.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: European automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: European automotive composites market size by various applications such as end use industry, process type, and resin type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: European automotive composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of automotive composites in European automotive composites market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in European automotive composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the European automotive composites market by material type (SMC, BMC, GMT, SFT, LFT, CFT, Phenolic, PU, Natural Fiber, Carbon thermoset composites), by resin type(PP, PBT, Vinyl Ester, PA, Epoxy, Polyester, Phenolic and others), by fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and natural fiber composites),by resin group (Thermoplastic and Thermoset Composites), and by application (interior, exterior, power train system, under body system, electrical and electronics and others)?

Q.2.

Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the European automotive composites market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this European automotive composites market?

Q.6.

What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some changing demands of customers in the European automotive composites market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the European automotive composites market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.

Who are the major players in this European automotive composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What is some of the competitive products in this area and how great a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities has transpired in the last 5 years in this European automotive composites market and what is its impact on the industry?



Report Scope



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 137

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By material type (SMC, BMC, GMT, SFT, LFT, CFT, Phenolic, PU, Natural Fiber, Carbon thermoset composites), By resin type(PP, PBT, Vinyl Ester, PA, Epoxy, Polyester, Phenolic and others), By fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and natural fiber composites),By resin group (Thermoplastic and Thermoset Composites), and By application (interior, exterior, power train system, under body system, electrical and electronics and others)

Regional Scope Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Others



Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

