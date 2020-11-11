SPARKS, NV, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchains, LLC, a company committed to conceptualizing, building, and incubating blockchain-powered ideas, formally announced its Blockchains Education Initiative (BEI) today, a program focused on workforce development through blockchain education in the state of Nevada.

Working closely with Nevada System of Higher Education colleges and universities, the Nevada Department of Education, school districts, educators, tech companies, and economic development groups, the BEI aims to create an education pathway for students to learn and develop skills in blockchain technology, providing them with in-demand, industry-recognized skills, and credentials for well-paid careers in the blockchain industry.

“The goal of the Blockchains Education Initiative is to develop an innovative and adaptable future workforce for blockchain technology in Nevada,” said Sena Loyd, Blockchains’ Director of Research and Workforce Development. “Currently, Nevada blockchain companies are unable to fill positions with qualified tech candidates locally and therefore must search out-of-state and even out of the country for this talent.”

Based on this growing need for a more prepared, skilled workforce to meet employer demands, BEI assisted a group of dedicated high school teachers, college professors, and tech education leaders in launching a pilot program for high school seniors enrolled in their fourth year of computer science to increase students’ understanding of the value of blockchain technology.

The blockchain education pilot program began this fall at four Nevada high schools: Damonte Ranch in Reno, Cheyenne and Spring Valley in Las Vegas, and Oasis Academy in Fallon, all in partnership with two community colleges: Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College. Blockchains is grateful to the Workforce Talent Pipeline with the Nevada Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology for providing BEI a grant to provide the students with additional resources to help cover textbooks and tuition for dual credits, as well as training for the instructors.

“We are extremely pleased about this exciting partnership, which opens great opportunities to our local high school students. As a college serving our community, we are focused on finding innovative ways to provide cutting-edge training and educational opportunities,” said Dr. Karin Hilgersom, president of Truckee Meadows Community College.

The dual-credit courses allow high school students to enroll in Blockchain I & II to receive both college and high school credit. “This partnership allows us to connect with students across the state and introduce them to careers of the future,” said Western Nevada College president, Dr. Vincent R. Solis.

“Blockchains is advancing the industry and creating more spaces for learning and innovation,” said Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains. “Industry is driving change in education and Blockchains is helping to drive that change. We are excited to create coalitions in support of expanding educational opportunities to students throughout Nevada in an emerging industry that will result in good-paying careers.”

Information about BEI and the pilot program can be accessed by emailing education@blockchains.com or by visiting www.blockchains.com/blockchains-education-initiative.

