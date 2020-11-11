CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.



Cue Biopharma will provide an overview highlighting the Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, its expanding pipeline and anticipated milestones. The presentations will also include an update on the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation trial of CUE-101 including details pertaining to patients from cohorts 4, 5, and 6 being treated for HPV16-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Additional conference details can be found below: Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020 Date and Time: November 18, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. EST Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/cue/1908496 A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. . Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference Date and Time: November 19, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. EST Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/cue/1682925 A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. .

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

