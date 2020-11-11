SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Receptor Life Sciences (Receptor) today announced the appointment of Gregory T. Mayes, J.D. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mayes is an expert in biopharmaceutical industry business strategy and commercialization.



Mr. Mayes comes to Receptor having just ended his tenure as Founder and CEO of Engage Therapeutics. Under Mr. Mayes’ leadership, Engage developed an inhaled alprazolam for the rapid cessation of seizures. Engage recently completed a successful Phase II efficacy study enabling a competitive sale to Belgian pharmaceutical giant UCB.

“Greg’s late stage development and partnering experience will facilitate Receptor’s next stage of growth,” said Greg Wesner, CEO, Receptor Life Sciences. “Greg’s 20 plus years of industry experience will help guide us as we apply our validated drug delivery technologies to our pipeline of cannabinoid prescription drug candidates.”

Prior to serving as Founder and CEO of Engage, Mr. Mayes served as Chief Operating Officer and Board member of Advaxis Immunotherapies. In this position he was instrumental in establishing major pharma partnerships. He also developed a Phase III registration strategy and clinical development plan for Advaxis's lead product candidate, resulting in an FDA Fast Track Designation.

Prior to Advaxis, Mr. Mayes served as President and General Counsel and Board member for Unigene Laboratories. At Unigene he led out-licensing efforts for a novel oral peptide drug delivery platform. Mr. Mayes also served as Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at ImClone Systems, where he contributed significantly to the clinical development and commercialization of ERBITUX® (cetuximab). He was also instrumental to the $6.5 billion-dollar sale of ImClone Systems to Eli Lilly in 2008.

Mr. Mayes also served as Senior Counsel at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, where he provided a wide range of legal services in connection with the development and commercialization of five approved products in AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio. Mr. Mayes is a cum laude graduate of Syracuse University where he was recognized as a Remembrance Scholar. He earned his J.D. degree magna cum laude from Temple University School of Law, where he was the Articles Editor on the Temple Law Review.

“We are delighted to have Greg join our Board and welcome his input into our corporate development strategy,” said Mr. Wesner.

About Receptor Life Sciences

Receptor Life Sciences combines proven drug delivery technologies, compelling therapeutic candidates, and traditional drug development research practices to pursue a robust range of prescription drug treatments for CNS indications.

The delivery technologies, used in both oral and inhaled FDA-approved prescription drug products, represent a validated, strategic approach to overcoming traditional challenges of cannabinoid medicine. Receptor’s patented product candidates hold the potential to provide prescription treatments for a range of unmet medical needs, including anxiety and agitation in autism.

More information is at www.ReceptorLife.com.