CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapsheet , a pioneer in virtual appraisals technology and a leader in cloud-native claims management solutions, announced the launch of the Snapsheet Appraisals module with Generali Osiguranje Srbija . Generali Osiguranje Srbija is a leader in the Serbian insurance market, part of the Generali Group and one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers as they serve more than 2.5 million insureds across all lines of business. The launch of the Snapsheet Appraisals module digitizes and intelligently automates the end-to-end appraisals process to improve the customer experience while improving operations.



Backed by a decade of proven experience, Snapsheet Appraisals is designed to solve the most challenging aspects of virtual inspections and estimating for carriers in any country. Generali Osiguranje Srbija launched Snapsheet Appraisals to enable automated photo capture, omni-channel communications and intelligent assignment workflows for motor claims. Insureds, claimants, fleet managers, repair facilities, internal and external appraisers are all seamlessly connected and proactively managed by the platform.

As a testament to the configurability of the technology and Snapsheet’s global cloud architecture, Generali Osiguranje Srbija self-configured and launched the platform with Serbian and English language options in less than 60 days.

Snapsheet Appraisals is a module within Snapsheet Cloud’s automated claims management platform, along with Snapsheet Claims and Snapsheet Payments. Snapsheet’s global and GDPR compliant cloud architecture enables a true SaaS model to launch rapidly with modular features to add functionality and enable innovation. This allows for a reduced expense and expedites the time to market.

“In order to provide our customers with the best possible user experience, we strive to constantly improve our services, and launching the Snapsheet platform is an important step forward. By using this platform, clients have the opportunity to regulate the liquidation of damages, in just a few steps, in the shortest possible time,” said Veselin Danilovac, member of the Executive Board of Generali Osiguranje Srbija. “The platform launched seamlessly in less than two months, including translation of the entire platform to Serbian–from the mobile self-service app to the back-end tools.”

“Our mission is to make claims simple for everyone, from file handlers to customers to vendors, and this mantra has been proven through this partnership and launch,” said CJ Przybyl, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Snapsheet. “We are thrilled to help Generali Osiguranje Srbija achieve increased efficiencies while also improving engagement with customers.”

Snapsheet transforms claims experiences for partners around the globe, from the world’s largest insurance carriers like Generali to Insurtechs, self-insured risk management organizations and third-party administrators.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is a leader in cloud-native claims management technology, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite– Snapsheet Claims, Snapsheet Appraisals and Snapsheet Payments – as well as through Snapsheet Appraisal Services.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims process innovation and, in partnership with Clearcover, has created the fastest digital auto insurance claims process on the market. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and insurtech and sharing economy disruptors. For more information visit snapsheetclaims.com .

About Generali Osiguranje Srbija

Generali Osiguranje Srbija is the largest international insurance company in the Serbian insurance market and a leader in life and health insurance. It is a member of Generali Group, one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, the Generali Group is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of more than € 69.7 billion in 2019. With nearly 72,000 employees serving 61 million customers, Generali has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. Through its regional office in Prague, the Generali Group operates in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe and Russia and it is one of the three leading insurers in the region. The Generali Group's ambition is to be the life-time partner to its customers by offering innovative and personalized solutions, thanks to an unmatched distribution network.

