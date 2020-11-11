LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the addition of Australian-based advisory firm, Pottinger, as a client. Pottinger joins a rapidly growing list of financial services firms from around the world using CapLinked’s software to manage their multi-party deals and projects.



CapLinked’s fintech platform enables clients to securely share information between companies and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals,” CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

Located in Sydney, Pottinger ( https://www.pottinger.com/ ) is a global advisory firm. Its independence allows it to provide completely objective advice, allowing it to build long term relationships with its clients. Pottinger has won multiple awards in recognition of its contribution to staff and clients, as well as being highlighted as a role model by the Australian Government's Workforce & Productivity Agency.

CapLinked’s capabilities make it a natural choice for advisory firms and investment banks, who face pressure to complete time-sensitive transactions while safeguarding their clients’ sensitive data. Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced “virtual data rooms” from legacy providers, CapLinked offers a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pottinger to the growing list of cutting-edge advisory firms using CapLinked,” said CapLinked’s head of sales Greg Brinson. “Pottinger’s track record of working with companies, governments, and startups shows its ability to provide nimble and creative services for its clients, and we are proud to work with them to help keep their clients’ data safe.”

“We’ve experienced various data room platforms over the years, and CapLinked has proven to be one of the best and easiest-to-use cloud-based services available,” said Rodrigo Arias, vice president at Pottinger. “We need to feel confident that when we are using software that things will run smoothly from start to finish. CapLinked not only helps us get our work done, it also helps get transactions completed as quickly as possible.”

Pottinger joins a growing list of companies utilizing CapLinked, spanning industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc.

About CapLinked, Inc.