Interim Phase 1 data in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose of TK216 demonstrated two durable complete responses, with no relapses after complete response

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced updated interim clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating TK216, an investigational, potentially first-in-class, targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) family of oncoproteins, in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma. The data update will be delivered in an oral presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, and a copy of the presentation will be available online at www.oncternal.com starting on November 11, 2020.

Abstract Title: TK216 Phase 1 Study in Metastatic, Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma (abstract # 3464969)

Session Title: Session 11 - Rhabdomyosarcoma and Ewing Sarcoma

Session Date and Time: November 21, 2020, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM EST



“I am very encouraged by the two complete responses to TK216 in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma,” said Joseph A Ludwig, M.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Sarcoma Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the lead author of the presentation. “This a serious and devastating condition with high unmet medical need. No standard treatment exists after second-line chemotherapy, and patients typically progress within a few weeks. The durability of these two complete responses is particularly encouraging.”

This ongoing clinical trial is a first-in-human, multicenter Phase 1 study of TK216 as a single agent and in combination with vincristine in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma. Trial objectives include the evaluation of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and tumor response. Patients entering the trial had previously been treated with a median of three, and as many as eight prior lines of systemic therapy. The recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) has been established to be 200 mg/m2/day of TK216 for 14 days, with vincristine dosed at 0.75 mg/m2 on the first day of each treatment cycle.

The presentation included interim data for 50 evaluable patients, including 23 evaluable patients treated at the RP2D as of the October 16, 2020 efficacy cut-off date. Two of the 23 patients treated at the RP2D (9%) achieved a complete response (CR), including one surgical CR. Both patients achieving CRs remain on treatment, with no evidence of disease. The first patient has been on treatment in this clinical trial for over 1.5 years and the second patient for over 8 months. The best objective response rate (ORR) was 9%. Eight additional patients treated at the RP2D had stable disease (SD), for a disease control rate (CR, partial response or SD) of 43%. The median progression-free survival for patients treated at the RP2D was 1.8 months.

TK216 has been generally well tolerated in this trial. As of the October 2, 2020 safety cutoff date, the most common drug-related adverse events included myelosuppression, fatigue, alopecia, nausea, pyrexia, and decreased appetite. Dose limiting toxicities consisted of transient and manageable myelosuppression, primarily neutropenia. No unexpected off-target toxicities have been observed.

Pharmacokinetic data from the clinical trial showed that TK216 drug levels at the RP2D exceeded plasma levels associated with anti-tumor activity in preclinical models.

“We are encouraged by the continuing durability of the two complete responses in these patients with advanced and heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, and the increased number of patients experiencing stable disease. Also encouraging is that no new unexpected toxicities have been observed,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Oncternal. “TK216 was designed to treat the fusion oncoproteins that cause Ewing sarcoma, and this evidence of activity is important for the future development of TK216.”

About Ewing sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma is the second most common bone tumor among children and adolescents. The median age at diagnosis of patients with Ewing sarcoma is 15, and the incidence is about 3 cases per 1 million per year in children under the age of 20 and about 1.3 cases per 1 million overall in the U.S. Nearly all Ewing sarcoma cases are driven by translocations of ETS family oncogenes, including 85-90% of cases driven by the EWS-FLI1 fusion, and approximately 10% by EWS-ERG. Patients diagnosed with metastatic disease have five-year survival rates between 18% and 30%. The prognosis for patients with recurrent Ewing sarcoma is particularly poor, and five-year survival after recurrence is approximately 10 to 15%.

About TK216

TK216 is an investigational, potentially first-in-class, targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) family of oncoproteins including fusion proteins. Tumorigenic fusion proteins involving the EWS protein and an ETS protein can be found in most cases of Ewing sarcoma. ETS-related translocations or overexpression are also found in many other tumors such as prostate cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). TK216 was developed based on discoveries in the laboratory of Jeffrey Toretsky, M.D., at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, who discovered inhibitors of EWS-FLI1 using a novel chemical screening assay. In preclinical models, TK216 was observed to bind to EWS-FLI1, blocking the interaction between this fusion protein and other transcriptome proteins such as RNA helicase A, leading to tumor cell apoptosis and inhibiting tumor growth in animal models. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status to TK216 for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. TK216 is an investigational medication that has not been approved by the FDA for any indication.

About the Study

TK216 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study as a single agent and in combination with vincristine in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer with no standard treatment available after first-line chemotherapy. The dose-finding portion of the study is complete, and patients are now being enrolled in the expansion cohort. This multi-center study is currently enrolling patients at nine clinical trial centers across the U.S. Additional information about the TK216 study may be accessed at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT02657005).

