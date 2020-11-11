SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at three upcoming investor conferences.



Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Time: 12:00 pm ET

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Time: 2:40 pm ET

Monday, November 23, 2020

Event: 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Time: 12:00 pm ET

A live webcast of these presentations will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 90 days following the event.

