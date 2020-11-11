Highlights:



RECCE ® 327, a synthetic anti-infective showed encouraging efficacy in an in-vitro screening assay against SARS-CoV-2 virus

RECCE ® 327 showed encouraging inhibition and is advancing to Stage 1b ( confirmatory in - vitro testing and a cytotoxicity assessment ), underway in near weeks

U.S. in-vivo studies running in parallel are on track for data YE 2020

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) (Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced encouraging results from the CSIRO/The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunology (‘Doherty Institute’) Antiviral SARS-CoV-2 Screening Program showing RECCE® 327 (R327) had encouraging inhibition of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We’re highly encouraged by the results from this study, which indicate anti-viral activity of R327 and, in particular, highlight the potential potency of our lead candidate against SARS-CoV-2,” said Non-Executive Chairman Dr. John Prendergast. “We are interested in seeing the next stage and look forward to continuing research on the effectiveness of R327 with the team at the Doherty Institute.”

Half maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) of 109.8 ppm was identified in the screen. The compound concentration is expressed in parts per million (ppm) as the synthetic polymers in RECCE® 327 have a range of molecular weights. IC50 is used as a measure of potency and indicates how much of a particular drug is needed to inhibit, in vitro, viral infection by 50%. This is seen in the virus titers or viral count as achieved. Preliminary indications of potential toxicity were observed in the two highest concentration tested (4000 ppm and 2000 ppm) only- indicating an 10-20-fold safety window (2000ppm/100ppm).



The positive control in this study was the investigational compound, beta-d-N4 hydroxycytidine (NHC), recognized as a highly active anti-viral compound against SARS-CoV-2 in-vitro but not approved for human use.1

Stage 1b (confirmation and cytotoxicity) is expected to begin in near-weeks at the Doherty Institute in Melbourne. All intellectual property rights are retained by the Company with study expected to take some months.

In parallel to the CSIRO/Doherty Institute studies in Australia, a contract research organization in the United States is advancing in their in-vivo studies of RECCE compounds against SARS-CoV-2 in ferrets. The Company does not consider that the engagement of this organization in the United States is material, however, if there are any material results from the studies, the Company will update the market accordingly. These studies continue to progress well with results on-track for year-end 2020.

Whilst Recce is delighted by the results, they are preliminary and further testing must be completed before R327 is confirmed as being active against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Company would like to thank the Doherty Institute for performing the experiments.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialization of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce antibiotics are unique – their potency does not diminish even with repeated use, a common failure associated with existing antibiotics and their propensity to rapidly succumb to resistant superbugs.

Patented lead candidate RECCE® 327, wholly owned and manufactured in Australia, has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE® technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

