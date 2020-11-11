New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microsphere Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876009/?utm_source=GNW



According to a new market report, the future of the global microsphere market looks promising with opportunities in the composites, medical technology, life science & biotechnology, and painting & coating industries. The global microsphere market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for higher efficiency and lightweight materials and superior structural and enhanced properties of microsphere over conventional fillers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include continuous research and development to improve drug delivery system and development of biodegradable microspheres



In this market, composites is the largest end use industry, whereas glass microsphere is the largest segment by material type. Growth in various segments of the microsphere market are given below:

Microsphere Market by Segments



The study includes trends and forecast for the global microsphere market by product type, end use industry, material, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M and Kilotons Shipment Analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Composites

• Medical Technology

• Life Sciences and Biotechnology

• Paints and Coatings

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Others



By Material Type ($M and Kilotons Shipment Analysis for 2014 – 2025):

• Glass Microsphere

• Polymer Microsphere

• Ceramic Microsphere

• Fly Ash Microsphere

• Metallic Microsphere

• Others



By Product [$M and Kilotons Shipment Analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Hollow Microsphere

• Solid Microsphere



By Region [$M and Kilotons Shipment Analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Korea

• The Rest of the World

Some of the microsphere companies profiled in this report include 3M, Cospheric, Trelleborg, and AkzoNobel Expancel.



The analyst forecasts that glass microsphere will remain the largest material segment over the forecast period, as it provides lower viscosity, high melting point, and higher chemical resistance than other types of microsphere.



Composites is projected to remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in various end use industries.



North America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for composites in automobiles and growth in medical technology.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market Size Estimates: Microsphere market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trends and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Microsphere market size by various segments, such as product type, material, and end use industry, in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Microsphere market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, product types, material types, and regions for the microsphere market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the microsphere market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global microsphere market by end use industry (Composites, Medical Technology, Life Sciences & Biotechnology, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others), product type (Hollow Microsphere and Solid Microsphere), material (Glass Microspheres, Polymer Microspheres, Ceramic Microspheres, Fly Ash Microspheres, Metallic Microspheres, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Report Scope



Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 198

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Million and Volume in Kilotons

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By Material (Glass, Ceramic, Polymer, Metallic, and Others.), By Product Type (Hollow and Solid Microsphere), By End Use Industry (Composites, Medical Technology, and others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, and Russia), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Thailand, and South Korea), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876009/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001