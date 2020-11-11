New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Spray Foam Insulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876007/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the North American spray foam insulation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and others. The North American spray foam insulation market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing building and construction activities, stringent government regulations towards energy efficiency, and increasing demand for green building insulation.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes growing demand for green buildings which focus on energy conservation and sustainable building practices.



In this market, wall insulation is the largest market by application type, whereas closed cell foam is largest in product Type. Growth in various segments of the North American spray foam insulation market are given below:

The study includes trends and forecasts for the North American spray foam insulation market by application, product type, end use, and countries as follows:



By Application [$M and M lbs shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Wall Insulation

• Roof Insulation

• Concrete Rehabilitation

• Others



By Product Type [$M and M lbs shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Closed Cell

• Open Cell



By End Use [$M and M lbs shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others



By Countries [$M and M lbs shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Some of the North American spray foam insulation companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, FFL Partners LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., and Huntsman Corporation.



The analyst forecasts that wall insulation will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to its better acoustic and moisture resistant properties of spray foam insulation.



Within this market, spray foam for residential construction will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing use of green technologies that are incorporated into residential constructions to reduce energy consumption.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: North American spray foam insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, product type, and end use.

• Segmentation analysis: North American spray foam insulation market size by various segments, such as application, product type, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Country analysis: North American spray foam insulation market breakdown by United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, and end use for North American spray foam insulation market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for North American spray foam insulation market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the North American spray foam insulation market by application (wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others), product type (closed cell and open cell), end use (residential, commercial, and others ), and countries (United States, Canada, and Mexico)?

Q. 2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which countries will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?



