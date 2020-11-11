SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall honors America’s military members, veterans, and their families who have answered the call to serve. Currently, there are about 18 million veterans and 2 million active-duty and reserve personnel to be honored this Veterans Day.



“Millions of Americans have taken an oath to defend our Constitution and our freedoms,” says CaptionCall Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “Their service, and that of their families, is what we honor and recognize every day, and especially on Veterans Day.” The first official commemoration for veterans was declared on Nov. 11, 1919, but it wasn’t until 1954 that it became known as Veterans Day.

Military members serve in a multitude of roles – from infantry to intelligence, artillery to avionics, often operating machinery and weapons in austere environments. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that among all 2019 service-related disabilities, hearing loss and tinnitus were the two most prevalent for compensation recipients. Research shows that there were 2.1 million vets who received compensation for tinnitus and 1.3 million vets who received compensation for hearing loss. CaptionCall remains committed to helping veterans who are experiencing hearing loss stay connected. No-cost captioned telephone service is available to all veterans who have hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone effectively.

“After 70 years I am able to answer the phone for myself,” says Stan, a World War II veteran. “This is the first time since WWII I can understand the whole conversation.”

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.