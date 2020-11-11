New York, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Coating Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876005/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global antimicrobial coating market looks promising with opportunities in building & construction, medical, food & beverages, and textile industries. The global antimicrobial coating market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing concern about health and hygiene and growing demand of antimicrobial coatings in building and construction, medical, and food & beverages industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of layer by layer antimicrobial dip coating process and development of new technology to extract antimicrobial from natural sources. Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG, Axalta and BASF are the major manufacturer of antimicrobial coating.



Antimicrobial coatings opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presenyed in figure below:

Evolution of Antimicrobial Coatings Opportunities



In this market, building and construction is the largest market by end use, whereas silver is largest in biocides type. Growth in various segments of the antimicrobial coating market are given below



Antimicrobial Coating Market by Segments



By Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Acrylic

• Polyester

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Others



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Building & Construction

• Medical

• Food & Beverages

• Textile

• Others



By Biocides Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• Silver

• Copper

• Zinc

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

• Octylisothiazolinone

• Others



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• USA

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Turkey

• UAE

Some of the antimicrobial coating companies profiled in this report includes Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG, Axalta and BASF, and others.



The analyst forecasts that silver biocides based antimicrobial coating will remain the largest segment.



Within this market, antimicrobial coating for building & construction will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in HVAC systems and growing health concern.



North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high standards of living and increasing awareness regarding healthcare in this region.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Antimicrobial coating market size estimation in terms of volume (M lbs.) and value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, resin, end use industry, and biocides type.

• Segmentation analysis: Antimicrobial coating market size by resin, end use industry, and biocides type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Antimicrobial coating market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries and regions for antimicrobial coating in the antimicrobial coating market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for antimicrobial coating in the antimicrobial coating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the antimicrobial coating market by resin type (acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, epoxy and others), end use industry (building & construction, medical, food & beverages, textile and others), biocides type (silver, copper, zinc, quaternary ammonium compounds, octylisothiazolinone and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 280

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume M Ibs

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By resin type (acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, epoxy and others), end use industry (building & construction, medical, food & beverages, textile and others), biocides type (silver, copper, zinc, quaternary ammonium compounds, octylisothiazolinone and others)



Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, and France), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and South Korea), and RoW (Turkey and UAE)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

